Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were a major attraction at the grand Saddula Bathukamma celebrations at Tank Bund, Hyderabad. The event, hosted by the Telangana government, marked the conclusion of the state's nine-day floral festival.

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna participated in the grand Saddula Bathukamma celebrations hosted by the Telangana government at Tank Bund in Hyderabad. The celebrations witnessed a large gathering of people who came together to mark Bathukamma, Telangana's traditional floral festival, which is celebrated with enthusiasm and devotion across the state.

A Nine-Day Floral Festival

Saddula Bathukamma marks the grand conclusion of Telangana's nine-day Bathukamma celebrations. The festival begins with Engili Pula Bathukamma during the Mahalaya Amavasya period and culminates on Durga Ashtami, bringing communities together to celebrate the state's rich cultural heritage and traditions.

Dignitaries and Stars Join Celebrations

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, along with state ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and Sithakka, graced the event and joined citizens in celebrating the festival, which holds special cultural significance for the people of Telangana.

The participation of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna emerged as one of the major attractions of the evening, drawing the attention of the crowd and adding to the festive atmosphere at Tank Bund.

Symbol of Rich Cultural Heritage

The celebrations reflected Telangana's rich cultural heritage and traditions, with people coming together to participate in the annual festivities. The event also highlighted the importance of preserving and promoting the state's traditional festivals, which bring communities together through shared customs and cultural practices.

Bathukamma is a flower festival celebrated by Telugu Hindu women in Telangana and some parts of Andhra Pradesh. The grand celebrations at Hyderabad's Tank Bund brought together political leaders, film personalities and members of the public, creating a festive gathering centred on Telangana's cultural heritage. (ANI)