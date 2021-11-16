Vijay Deverakonda meets Mike Tyson; boxing legend's first look in a Telugu movie out

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson lately joined the cast of Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger. Vijay shared first look for the film

Vijay Deverakonda is currently in the United States for Liger filming with former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. Besides Vijay, Puri Jagannadh's film features Ananya Panday and will mark Mike Tyson's first show in a Telugu movie.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, co-producing the project, affirmed the news on his Twitter, much to fans' enthusiasm. In Liger will see Vijay as a kickboxer with a stutter. The filmmakers posted an epic image of Vijay and Mike posing with half faces in smiles to declare that the face-off scenes shoot had started.

The boxing ring is set for Vijay vs Mike and fans are thrilled to witness this madness on the big screen. Vijay has attained pan-India fame with Arjun Reddy (2017), will make his venture into Bollywood with Liger.

Mike will be playing a cameo in the film. Vijay also shared the photo and wrote: “This man is love. Every moment I am making memories! And this one will forever be special… #Liger Vs The Legend.. When I came face to face with Iron @miketyson"

Vijay shared his excitement about having Mike in the film; he said it is like a dream come true. Vijay said Mike was exactly what they needed for this critical role in the film. When the filmmaker narrated the film and sent Mike the script, he was excited and he got on board. Vijay also mentioned that he is looking forward to shooting with Mike in the US.

Vijay also said that he loves Mike, and it would be an honour even to get beaten by him. Only the greats have gotten punched by him. It’s something I checked off my bucket list, knocked by Mike Tyson.