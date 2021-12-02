  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vijay Deverakonda' brother, Anand Deverakonda starrer Pushpaka Vimanam to soon get an OTT release

    The film marks the directorial debut of filmmaker Damodara Attada, which also stars Telugu actors Sanvi Megha and Geetha Saayini.

    Vijay Deverakonda' brother, Anand Deverakonda starrer Pushpaka Vimanam to soon get an OTT release drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 2, 2021, 7:32 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Pushpaka Vimanam, a hit Telugu film starring Anand Deverakonda, is set to be released on the Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Aha. The film will be available for streaming on December 10th. Anand shared the news on Twitter, writing, "Marriage status: It's complicated, or should I say- wife missing!" Smell something fishy? Discover why on December 10 with #PushpakVimanamOnAHA." Pushpaka Vimanam hit theatres on November 12th of this year.

    The storey follows Sundar, a math teacher whose life is turned upside down after he discovers his wife has died. Sundar's orderly existence devolves into turmoil. The film offers a social reflection on arranged weddings, cultural pressures, moral policing, and discovering love as well as a dark-comedy thriller. Damodara Attada makes his directorial debut with Pushpaka Vimanam. Pushpaka Vimanam, like Anand's earlier flicks Dorasani (released in 2019) and Middle Class Melodies (issued in 2020), shows him as a member of a middle-class family.

    Pushpaka Vimanam also stars actors Sanvi Megha and Geetha Saayini in lead roles, with Sunil, Kireeti, and VK Naresh in supporting roles. Hestin Jose Joseph serves as cinematographer, while the film is produced by Anand's brother, Vijay Devarakonda's home production King of the Hill and Tanga Productions. Ram Miriyala has been hired as the composer.

    ALSO READ: Did Vijay Deverakonda have heartbreak? Is he referring to Rashmika Mandanna? Read Details

    The film's first-look poster was unveiled earlier by actor Vijay Deverakonda. "Introducing #PushpakaVimanam's initial look!" The younger boy continues to discover talent and selects intriguing material... I'm thrilled to be a part of this video as a presenter! Vijay Deverakonda, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming sports drama Liger on March 1 this year, tweeted, "A dark comedy, some thrills, and loads of laughs heading your way!"

    ALSO READ: Brothers Vijay, Anand Deverakonda are excited as they watch 'Middle Class Melodies' with family

    In the meantime, OTT platform Aha has announced that a number of additional films will be available to stream in December. Krack, Love Story, 11th Hour, aha Bhojanambu, One, Most Eligible Bachelor, Tharagathi Gadhi Daati, The Baker and the Beauty, Super Deluxe, Maha Ganesha, Alludu Gaaru, Parinayam, Cold Case, Zombie Reddy, and Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu are among the many films on the list.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2021, 7:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Divyenndu Sharma's Mirzapur co-actor Bramha Mishra found dead at his flat in Mumbai drb

    Divyenndu Sharma's Mirzapur co-actor Bramha Mishra found dead at his flat in Mumbai

    Mamata Banerjee asked Swara Bhaskar to join politics and more; here's what happened (Watch) drb

    Mamata Banerjee asked Swara Bhaskar to join politics and more; here's what happened (Watch)

    Akhanda Review: Netizens go gaga over Nandamuri Balakrishna's performance; call it 'Blockbuster' RCB

    'Akhanda' Review: Netizens go gaga over Nandamuri Balakrishna's performance; call it 'Blockbuster'

    The Railway Men: R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu, Babil Khan starrer in YRF series on Bhopal Gas Tragedy drb

    The Railway Men: R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu, Babil Khan starrer in YRF series on Bhopal Gas Tragedy

    Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham audiance review: Mohanlal, Priyadarshan have created history, say fans RCB

    Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham audiance review: Mohanlal, Priyadarshan have created history, say fans

    Recent Stories

    Modi government rubbishes World Press Freedom Index 2021, calls report questionable

    Modi government rubbishes World Press Freedom Index 2021, calls report questionable

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Priyanka says if Congress wins will provide jobs open manufacturing hub gcw

    UP Election 2022: Priyanka says if Cong comes to power, will provide 20 lakh jobs, open manufacturing hubs

    Why Mutual Funds Are One of The Best Investment Options? - vpn

    Why Mutual Funds Are One of The Best Investment Options?

    Karnataka colleges turn Covid hotspots: 23 more nursing students test COVID positive in Shivamogga-ycb

    Karnataka colleges turn Covid hotspots: 23 more nursing students test COVID positive in Shivamogga

    Ghulam Nabi Azad says wish but dont think Congress will win 2024 general elections gcw

    'I wish but don’t think Congress will win 2024 general elections,' says Ghulam Nabi Azad

    Recent Videos

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding here is how the bride's organic mehendi was prepared drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Here is how the bride’s organic mehendi was prepared

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City FC routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated-ycb

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: These are what dreams are made of drb

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: This is what dreams are made of

    Video Icon