Vijay Deverakonda' brother, Anand Deverakonda starrer Pushpaka Vimanam to soon get an OTT release

Pushpaka Vimanam, a hit Telugu film starring Anand Deverakonda, is set to be released on the Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Aha. The film will be available for streaming on December 10th. Anand shared the news on Twitter, writing, "Marriage status: It's complicated, or should I say- wife missing!" Smell something fishy? Discover why on December 10 with #PushpakVimanamOnAHA." Pushpaka Vimanam hit theatres on November 12th of this year.

The storey follows Sundar, a math teacher whose life is turned upside down after he discovers his wife has died. Sundar's orderly existence devolves into turmoil. The film offers a social reflection on arranged weddings, cultural pressures, moral policing, and discovering love as well as a dark-comedy thriller. Damodara Attada makes his directorial debut with Pushpaka Vimanam. Pushpaka Vimanam, like Anand's earlier flicks Dorasani (released in 2019) and Middle Class Melodies (issued in 2020), shows him as a member of a middle-class family.

Pushpaka Vimanam also stars actors Sanvi Megha and Geetha Saayini in lead roles, with Sunil, Kireeti, and VK Naresh in supporting roles. Hestin Jose Joseph serves as cinematographer, while the film is produced by Anand's brother, Vijay Devarakonda's home production King of the Hill and Tanga Productions. Ram Miriyala has been hired as the composer.

The film's first-look poster was unveiled earlier by actor Vijay Deverakonda. "Introducing #PushpakaVimanam's initial look!" The younger boy continues to discover talent and selects intriguing material... I'm thrilled to be a part of this video as a presenter! Vijay Deverakonda, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming sports drama Liger on March 1 this year, tweeted, "A dark comedy, some thrills, and loads of laughs heading your way!"

In the meantime, OTT platform Aha has announced that a number of additional films will be available to stream in December. Krack, Love Story, 11th Hour, aha Bhojanambu, One, Most Eligible Bachelor, Tharagathi Gadhi Daati, The Baker and the Beauty, Super Deluxe, Maha Ganesha, Alludu Gaaru, Parinayam, Cold Case, Zombie Reddy, and Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu are among the many films on the list.