    Did Vijay Deverakonda have heartbreak? Is he referring to Rashmika Mandanna? Read Details

    First Published Nov 8, 2021, 9:44 AM IST
    Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda talks about his current dating life while promoting his brother Anand Deverakonda's film Pushpaka Vimanam

    Actor Vijay Deverakonda turned producer for his brother Anand Deverakonda’s film, Pushpaka Vimanam, releasing on November 12th. The duo is aggressively promoting the film, and recently did a Q and A session for their fans.
     

    A promotional video titled The Deverakondas Answer The Web's Most Searched Questions shows the two brothers answering interesting fan questions. They were seen giving some quirky answers to the topics that are most searched on the Internet.

    And one of the questions that came up was Vijay's dating life. Many asked if he was dating someone, to which Vijay responded that he had lately experienced a heartbreak.  Also Read: Here's what Vijay Deverakonda has to say about his Liger co-star Ananya Panday

    Learning that Anand was surprised and replied, "What? Really? By whom?" Later Anand answered, "Just like my leading lady in the film who runs away."

    Many reports suggested that Vijay allegedly dated his co-star Rashmika Mandanna. But both of them had said many times in various interviews, and chat shows that they’re not together. Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna are a hit couple on-screen hence they were being rumoured to be a real-life pair. Also Read: Is Mike Tyson being paid more than Vijay Deverakonda in Liger? Read this

    The rumours started when Vijay and Rashmika were spotted outside restaurants and gyms many times. They are seen posting each other's pictures on their social media pages.

    Vijay will be marking his Hindi debut in Puri Jagannadh's next Liger with Ananya Panday. The film is backed by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. According to the latest reports, Telugu director Sukumar is keen to rope in Vijay Deverakonda for Arya 3. The first two Arya had Allu Arjun in the lead. It is now said that Vijay has said YES for the project.
     

    On the other hand, Rashmika is also doing two Bollywood films Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan.
     

