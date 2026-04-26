Actor Vihaan Samat shared an emotional post for his mother Vanita, who passed away over a month ago. He recalled her strength, love, and passions, thanking her for shaping his life and calling himself 'Vanita Samat's son first, and Vihaan second'.

Actor Vihaan Samat remembered her mother, Vanita in an emotional post as he recalled her strength, love and the memories they created together. The actor, best known for his work in 'The Royals', 'Mismatched' and 'Call Me Bae', shared a series of throwback pictures with his mom on Instagram and also revealed that she passed away more than a month ago.

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'I am Vanita Samat's son first, and Vihaan second'

In the post, Vihaan thanked his mother for shaping his life and said everything he is today is because of her sacrifices and care. He also spoke about the many things she loved and how he hopes to keep her memory alive through them. "It's been more than a month, and I still can't find the right words to express how much I miss you. Thank you for raising me and teaching me everything I know. I am the man I am today because you sacrificed everything to pour your being into me. I can only hope to keep you alive through the things you were passionate about: plants, dance, Yoga, Instagram, food, your countless diaries, the health of my hair, the power of the introverted, the power of investing, Taylor Swift, fashion and elegance, and my wellbeing," he captioned the post.

The actor also recalled small moments that brought joy to his mother, saying he will always remember her excitement whenever people recognized him in public or when she received chocolates from abroad. He praised her values and kindness towards others. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vihaan Samat (@vihaansamat) "I will never forget how excited you would get when someone would recognize me in public, or when you'd go to a plant nursery, or when anyone would get you a ridiculous amount of chocolates from abroad. You were uncompromising in your morality and you were empathetic to those who had less than you. It's hard to stay happy when I know how much you'd enjoy where I am, or what I'm doing. People say you're always watching, or still with me. I'd like to believe so...I hope you like these pictures I picked of you."

Vihaan further opened up about the silence at home after her passing and called her the bravest woman he had ever seen. He said he would always remain Vanita Samat's son first. "Sometimes I still don't quite understand how your room can be empty. How the house I grew up in for decades can be so quiet. I remember how you'd stop at nothing, not even debilitating sickness to try and feed me. I will never forget how brave you were. If I'm able to face the toughest questions in life with even half of the courage you had, I'd consider myself a lucky man. You're the toughest woman I've ever seen and the world needs to know it. Goodbye my best friend, my harshest critic, my guidance. I am and will always be Vanita Samat's son first, and Vihaan second. I love you," wrote Vihaan.

Vihaan Samat is known for his performances in the 2024 Netflix thriller 'CTRL' and Prime Video's 'Call Me Bae.' (ANI)