Vidya Balan celebrated her 47th birthday on New Year's Day with paparazzi. A video of her cutting a cake and interacting warmly with photographers went viral, with fans appreciating her humble and cheerful gesture.

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan rang in her 47th birthday on Thursday by celebrating the special day with the paparazzi, as she cut a cake and shared warm moments with photographers who gathered to wish her. A video circulating on social media shows the actor smiling brightly as she cuts the cake amid cheers and applause from the photographers. Dressed in a graceful yet simple black outfit, Vidya appeared cheerful as she thanked the paparazzi for their wishes. She also posed for pictures, spreading festive cheer on the first day of the New Year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Look Back at Vidya Balan's Career

The celebratory moment quickly caught attention online, with fans appreciating her warmth and down-to-earth nature. Vidya Balan, who made her Hindi film debut with 'Parineeta' in 2005, has carved a unique space in Indian cinema with her powerful performances in films like 'The Dirty Picture', 'Kahaani', 'Tumhari Sulu', 'Paa', and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

Over the years, she earned the prestigious National Film Award and multiple Filmfare honours for portraying strong, unconventional female characters. From breaking stereotypes to redefining what it means to be a leading lady in Bollywood, Vidya Balan has continuously challenged norms and delivered performances that leave an impression on audiences.

Iconic Role in 'The Dirty Picture'

One of her most iconic roles came with 2011's 'The Dirty Picture', where Vidya transformed into the bold and unapologetic South actress Silk Smitha. She won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance. Directed by Milan Luthria, the film also featured Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor in significant roles.

Personal Life and Recent Work

Vidya got married to Siddharth Roy Kapur in 2012. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014. On the work front, the actress was last seen in Anees Bazmee's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', reprising her iconic character as Manjulika. (ANI)