Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘12th Fail’ trailer to be attached with ‘Fukrey 3’ and ‘The Vaccine War’

The filmmaker teamed up with actor Vikrant Massey on the much-anticipated film, which is based on true events. Following the captivating teaser, audiences were waiting for the makers to release the trailer, and to delight the anxious fans, the makers had a special surprise in store for them. The makers decided to release the trailer alongside the theatrical prints of The Vaccine War, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, and Fukrey 3, distributed by Excel Entertainment. Both films will be released on Thursday, September 28th, and the trailer for 12th Fail will be shown across multiplex and single screens at the film's premiere. Talking of the movie is based on the best-selling book by Anurag Pathak and follows the lives of two IPS officers, Manoj Kumar Sharma and Shraddha Joshi, as well as a dacoit who became an IPS officer in real life. 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey, is bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Zee Studios and is locked to release on October 27, 2023.

