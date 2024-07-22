Netizens react on Salman Khan-Kim Kardashian's video at Anant Ambani's wedding (WATCH)

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian attended billionaire heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant wedding in Mumbai on July 12. Kim stole the focus during the high-profile wedding, thanks to her desi attire and much-talked-about images with 'queen' Aishwarya Rai. A previously unknown slow motion footage of actor Salman Khan reacting to seeing the US reality TV personality strolling with the groom's mother, Nita Ambani, during the wedding has surfaced on Reddit.

Unseen footage of Salman Khan and Kim Kardashian

Many Redditors have shared humorous comments to the footage, in which wedding guests surround Salman and Kim, and he can be seen glancing at Kim as she meets the Ambani family. A person shared it on Reddit, writing, "Salman bhai (brother) caught in 4K."

Responses to Salman and Kim's video

A comment on the post read, "He is just stuck there for damn good minutes!! A person also wrote, "Kim-Salman is the duo we are not ready for." Another reacted to the comment, "They can fix each other." Another Redditor said, "Only Kim can match bhoi's (Salman) freak."

One joked, "1 sec ko slow motion mein 4 second kar diya aur hogai komedy (You turned one second into four in slow motion and its funny)." Another wrote, "Salman bhoi what is this behavior..." A comment also read, "This is so embarrassing."

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashians' India visit

Kim and her sister Khloe travelled in Mumbai on July 11 to attend Anant and Radhika's star-studded multi-day wedding celebrations. They were met with a traditional arti ritual to welcome them. Kim has taken to Instagram to reveal a series of inside photographs from the Ambani bashes she attended in Mumbai from July 12-14, which were attended by several political luminaries and celebrities from all over the world.

