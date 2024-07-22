Deepika Padukone to Alia: 5 actresses who worked during pregnancy

Entertainment
Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, many actresses worked during their pregnancies. Let's take a look at the actresses in recent times who continued working during their pregnancy
'Kalki 2898 AD' actress Deepika Padukone is in her final trimester and she appeared for promotional activities during sporting her cute baby bump
Alia Bhatt shot 'Heart of Stone' with Gal Gadot while being pregnant as she informed during promotions of the movie. She also promoted 'Brahmastra' during her pregnancy
She went on with her 'Heeramandi' promotions while being pregnant
During the trailer launch of Article 370, actress Yami Gautam confirmed her pregnancy
Kareena Kapoor is the OG fashion queen and we cannot forget her flaunting her baby bumps while she was carrying Taimur and Jeh