Sonakshi Sinha pregnant? Latest outing with husband ignites rumours

Entertainment
Sonakshi Sinha was out for a date night with husband. Her pictures ignited pregnancy rumours amongst netizens
The newlyweds, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, returned to Mumbai after a romantic honeymoon, delighting fans with their presence, igniting curiosity
Sonakshi Sinha was spotted in a chic black polka dress with high heels and open tresses, accompanied by Zaheer Iqbal
The couple was seen leaving a restaurant, and Zaheer was helping Sonakshi down the stairs
Sonakshi’s polka-dotted dress caught fans' attention, leading to pregnancy speculations. Polka dresses are often associated with pregnancy announcements, like Anushka Sharma's
Fans quickly questioned Sonakshi's pregnancy after video surfaced online. Comments flooded social media, with some users asking if she was expecting, adding fuel to the rumours
Earlier, Sonakshi, Zaheer were seen outside a hospital, which led to similar speculation. They refrained from commenting, further stirring curiosity among fans
In a candid interview, Sonakshi humorously dismissed the pregnancy rumors. She explained how visiting hospitals has become tricky due to such speculations
Sonakshi and Zaheer had a registry wedding on June 23, 2024, followed by a grand reception. Sonakshi donned a cream saree with floral embroidery, complemented by vintage jewelry