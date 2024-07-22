Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha pregnant? Latest outing with husband ignites rumours

Sonakshi Sinha was out for a date night with husband. Her pictures ignited pregnancy rumours amongst netizens

Image credits: Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Romantic Honeymoon

The newlyweds, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, returned to Mumbai after a romantic honeymoon, delighting fans with their presence, igniting curiosity

Image credits: Instagram

Recent Date Night Appearance

Sonakshi Sinha was spotted in a chic black polka dress with high heels and open tresses, accompanied by Zaheer Iqbal

Image credits: Instagram

Date night appearance

The couple was seen leaving a restaurant, and Zaheer was helping Sonakshi down the stairs

Image credits: @Sonakshi Sinha instagram

Pregnancy Rumors Spark

Sonakshi’s polka-dotted dress caught fans' attention, leading to pregnancy speculations. Polka dresses are often associated with pregnancy announcements, like Anushka Sharma's

Image credits: sonakshi sinha/instagram

Fans Reactions

Fans quickly questioned Sonakshi's pregnancy after video surfaced online. Comments flooded social media, with some users asking if she was expecting, adding fuel to the rumours

Image credits: @Sonakshi Sinha instagram

Previous Pregnancy Rumors

Earlier, Sonakshi, Zaheer were seen outside a hospital, which led to similar speculation. They refrained from commenting, further stirring curiosity among fans

Image credits: @Sonakshi Sinha instagram

Sonakshi’s Response to Rumors

In a candid interview, Sonakshi humorously dismissed the pregnancy rumors. She explained how visiting hospitals has become tricky due to such speculations

Image credits: @Sonakshi Sinha instagram

The Registry Wedding

Sonakshi and Zaheer had a registry wedding on June 23, 2024, followed by a grand reception. Sonakshi donned a cream saree with floral embroidery, complemented by vintage jewelry

Image credits: @Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Find Next One