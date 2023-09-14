Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video: Rashmika Mandanna shares her gym workout insight; actress crushes leg day

    Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna is seen often posting videos of fitness and enjoys her time in the gym. Likewise, Pushpa 2 star shared a new video where she was seen working on her legs.

    Video Rashmika Mandanna shares her gym workout insight; actress crushes leg day RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 3:18 PM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna, sometimes known as the 'National Crush,' is currently one of the most popular actresses. Her clever and offbeat tales and postings continually fascinate her Instagram followers, making her a fan favourite! She is frequently seen sharing workout videos and likes her time at the gym. 

    Recently she took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself working out in the gym. The video is captioned, “ This is a video @junaid.shaikh88 has captured-where my soul is leaving my body and coming back..He's is turning me into a super human slowly and steadily.. looking at this video makes the inner beast in me very very happy I must say..”

    Also Read: Who is Meera Nandan? Malayalam actress gets engaged to Sreeju (Photos)

    As she’s seen exercising in this video, she looks dedicated, and hard working towards a goal. This particular exercise is one of the hardest; with weights. 

    Thanks to her immense following, Rashmika is now on a roll and has emerged as the strongest bet for multilingual films. Rashmika will be featured in the upcoming flicks 'Pushpa 2', 'Animal,' and 'D51' with some of the industry's greatest names, including Allu Arjun, Ranbir Kapoor, and Dhanush. Let's take a look at her future collaborations, which have piqued the interest of her fans in her next movie. 

    Also Read: Sophie Turner spotted for 1st time after announcing separation with Joe Jonas

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 3:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vicky Kaushal spills beans on planning for baby with Katrina Kaif, here's what he said ADC

    Vicky Kaushal spills beans on planning for baby with Katrina Kaif, here's what he said

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video? Know where and when to watch Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's movie RBA

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Netflix or Prime Video? Know where and when to watch Ranveer, Alia's film

    Selena Gomez breaks silence on netizens reacting to her VIRAL VMA video vma

    Selena Gomez breaks silence on netizens reacting to her VIRAL VMA video

    Ayushmann Khurrana birthday: Wife Tahira Kashyap showers him with kisses; uploads adorable note for him ADC

    Ayushmann Khurrana birthday: Wife Tahira Kashyap showers him with kisses; uploads adorable note for him

    Sophie Turner spotted for 1st time after announcing separation with Joe Jonas ADC

    Sophie Turner spotted for 1st time after announcing separation with Joe Jonas

    Recent Stories

    Delhi excise policy case: ED summons BRS leader K Kavitha again for questioning on September 15 AJR

    Delhi excise policy case: ED summons BRS leader K Kavitha again for questioning on September 15

    Vicky Kaushal spills beans on planning for baby with Katrina Kaif, here's what he said ADC

    Vicky Kaushal spills beans on planning for baby with Katrina Kaif, here's what he said

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video? Know where and when to watch Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's movie RBA

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Netflix or Prime Video? Know where and when to watch Ranveer, Alia's film

    Kerala: Fire force sets fire in well to remove diesel accumulated above drinking water rkn

    Kerala: Fire force sets fire in well to remove diesel accumulated above drinking water

    Google now allows you to create your own custom emoji Here is how you can do it gcw

    Google now allows you to create your own custom emoji; Here's how you can do it

    Recent Videos

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon