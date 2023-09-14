Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sophie Turner spotted for 1st time after announcing separation with Joe Jonas

    Following the announcement of her separation from Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner was seen for the first time. The actress was observed lighting up a cigarette while filming for her next series Juan in Spain.
     

    Sophie Turner spotted for 1st time after announcing separation with Joe Jonas ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

    Four years after being married, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are on the verge of divorcing. On September 5, the singer, 34, filed for divorce from his wife of four years in Miami. In the midst of all, Sophie Turner has resumed her job. The "Game of Thrones" actress was spotted filming her upcoming drama series, "Joan," for ITVX. After she announced her split from singer Joe Jonas, she was finally spotted. Recently, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their split in a joint Instagram post. For the sake of their young daughter in particular, the two also voiced a wish for seclusion.

    ALSO READ: An old clip of Akshay Kumar calling Shah Rukh Khan on fan's request goes VIRAL - WATCH

    In the meantime, Sophie is filming in Spain for the upcoming movie "Joan," in which she portrays notorious jewel thief Joan Hannington. She may be seen having a little smoke break outside in the photos Page Six received. She sported a black tank top, a faux back tattoo, and a platinum blonde bob wig with curled ends. Additionally, she wore a lot of makeup.

    In a joint statement posted on social media, the couple said: "After four incredibly lovely years of marriage, we have mutually chosen to end our marriage peacefully. Although there are numerous possible explanations, this is a unanimous decision. In addition, they underlined their need for privacy, particularly for the benefit of their little daughter, saying, "We sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."The couple stated that their decision was indeed shared and united and they begged their followers not to speculate or believe in any false stories. Additionally, they asked that their followers and the general public respect them and their kids by respecting their privacy right now.

    ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan to star with Sai Pallavi? Read details

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Vaccine War': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri says his film is dedicated to Indian Scientists RBA

    'The Vaccine War': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri says his film is dedicated to Indian Scientists

    Anil Sharma bashes Naseeruddin Shah for calling Gadar 2 'harmful' vma

    Anil Sharma bashes Naseeruddin Shah for calling Gadar 2 'harmful'

    Karan Johar pens 'heartfelt' note feeling impressed by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's performance in Jawan vma

    Karan Johar pens 'heartfelt' note feeling impressed by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's performance in Jawan

    Who is Meera Nandan? Malayalam actress gets engaged to Sreeju (Photos) RBA

    Who is Meera Nandan? Malayalam actress gets engaged to Sreeju (Photos)

    Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan to star with Sai Pallavi? Read details RBA

    Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan to star with Sai Pallavi? Read details

    Recent Stories

    The Vaccine War': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri says his film is dedicated to Indian Scientists RBA

    'The Vaccine War': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri says his film is dedicated to Indian Scientists

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro includes ISRO made GPS technology Check out details gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro includes ISRO-made GPS technology; Check out details

    Anil Sharma bashes Naseeruddin Shah for calling Gadar 2 'harmful' vma

    Anil Sharma bashes Naseeruddin Shah for calling Gadar 2 'harmful'

    Be positively present': BJP's 3-line whip to Lok Sabha MPs for special Parliament session AJR

    'Be positively present': BJP's 3-line whip to Lok Sabha MPs for special Parliament session

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir speaks candidly when addressing India's top-order struggle against Sri Lanka osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir speaks candidly when addressing India's top-order struggle against Sri Lanka

    Recent Videos

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon