    Prominent Malayalam music director and singer KG Jayan passes away

    KG Jayan was given the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award in 1991, the Harivarasanam Award in 2013, and the Padma Shri (India's fourth-highest civilian award) in 2019.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 16, 2024, 8:32 AM IST

    Famous musician and music director KG Jayan passed away this morning. He was 90 years old. KG Jayan has composed music for film songs and devotional songs for over 60 years. He is the father of Manoj K Jayan.

    He composed famous songs in movies like Nirakudam, Pada Pooja, and so on. He also composed the tunes for Tamil films. KG Jayan was given the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award in 1991, the Harivarasanam Award in 2013, and the Padma Shri (India's fourth-highest civilian award) in 2019.

    KG Jayan was well-known for his performances alongside his twin brother Vijayan, and the two had recorded lovely songs and even appeared on stage. They began practicing Carnatic music at the age of nine in the arangettam at Kumaranalloor Devi Temple. Later, they studied Ganabhooshanam at the renowned Swathi Thirunal College of Music in Thiruvananthapuram, where they received advanced training from Carnatic legends such as the Alathur Brothers, Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar, and M. Balamuralikrishna.

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2024, 8:32 AM IST
