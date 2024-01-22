Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Video: Kangana Ranaut expresses joy by jumping, chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at Ayodhya Ram Mandir-watch

    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut witnessed the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, expressing her excitement and devotion with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants.

    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 3:19 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut was pleased as she saw the Ram Lalla idol's historic 'Pran Pratishtha' at Ayodhya Ram Mandir. She released a fresh video on Instagram in which she can be seen bouncing in delight and screaming 'Jai Shri Ram' enthusiastically.

    Kangana Rananut is among the Bollywood stars invited to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir dedication event. The actress looked stunning in a white saree worn with an orange blouse. The actress has now released a video on Instagram in which she can be seen bouncing with delight and screaming 'Jai Shri Ram'.

    The actor smiles broadly and enthusiastically exclaims 'Jai Shri Ram' several times. It appears to have originated at Ram Lalla's 'Pran Partishtha' event.  She captioned the video as “Ram aa gaye (Ram has arrived).”

    Several fans lauded her energy in the comment section and responded to her with a ‘Jai Shri Ram comment.

    Kangana sported a beautiful traditional white and orange saree for the grand event, which she accessorised with heavy green jewellery. Earlier in the day, the Tejas actress shared a series of pictures of her look and wrote, “Yehi janmbhumi hai param pujya Shri Ram ki… Jai Shri Ram.”

    Meanwhile, Kangana's flicks have not performed well at the box office. Tejas, her most recent film, was a commercial failure. She is now working on her next film Emergency, which is based on the life of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She not only plays the protagonist in the film, but she also directs it.

