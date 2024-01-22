Ram Mandir opening viral photos: Bollywood celebs in their ethnic best

Entertainment
Ram Mandir opening: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, and other celebrities attended the historic ceremony in Ayodhya. Celebrities come dressed in their ethnic best.
Randeep Hooda was seen in Ayodhya with his wife Lin Laishram. He looked handsome as he donned a shawl with flowers printed on it.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are in Ayodhya where they are taking part in the historic Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony.
ndian music composer, singer Anu Malik was also spotted in Ayodhya.
Sonu Nigam sang the 'Ram Siya Ram' song at Ram Mandir's inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya.
Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, father-son duo was in kurta-pyjama and carried shawls to beat the cold.
Kangana Ranaut, who has already reached Ayodhya for Ram Mandir‘s inauguration, has been posting a lot of updates on social media.
A video shows Rajinikanth seated in the front row. He was in a white kurta-pyjama and a shawl.
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at the Ram Mandir inauguration.
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkumar Hirani and others pose for cameras at Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony.