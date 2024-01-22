Entertainment

Ram Mandir opening viral photos: Bollywood celebs in their ethnic best

Ram Mandir opening: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, and other celebrities attended the historic ceremony in Ayodhya. Celebrities come dressed in their ethnic best.

Image credits: Our own

Randeep Hooda at Ayodhya with wife Lin Laishram

Randeep Hooda was seen in Ayodhya with his wife Lin Laishram. He looked handsome as he donned a shawl with flowers printed on it. 

Image credits: Our own

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with Rohit Shetty

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are in Ayodhya where they are taking part in the historic Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony. 

Image credits: Our own

Anu Malik in Ayodhya

ndian music composer, singer Anu Malik was also spotted in Ayodhya.

Image credits: Our own

Sonu Nigam at Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Sonu Nigam sang the 'Ram Siya Ram' song at Ram Mandir's inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Image credits: Our own

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, father-son duo was in kurta-pyjama and carried shawls to beat the cold.

Image credits: Our own

Kangana Ranaut in Ayodhya

Kangana Ranaut, who has already reached Ayodhya for Ram Mandir‘s inauguration, has been posting a lot of updates on social media.

Image credits: our own

Rajinikanth in the front row

A video shows Rajinikanth seated in the front row. He was in a white kurta-pyjama and a shawl.
 

Image credits: Social Media

Bollywood celebs at Ram Mandir‘s inauguration

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at the Ram Mandir inauguration.

Image credits: Our own

Bollywood celebs at Ram Mandir‘s inauguration

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkumar Hirani and others pose for cameras at Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony. 

Image credits: Our own
Find Next One