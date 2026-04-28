Diljit Dosanjh has teased his return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon by sharing studio footage of him teaching the host Bhangra. The posts have heightened anticipation for the program, albeit the nature of his appearance remains unknown.

Diljit Dosanjh, a singer and actor, has returned to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, two years after making his debut on the late-night show. Diljit posted a sneak glimpse from the studio on Instagram on Monday, showing him teaching Fallon some Bhangra routines ahead of the next episode.

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The show's official Instagram account also shared clips from the set, adding to the anticipation for Diljit's entrance. The popular Indian singer-actor appears to have participated in the episode as a guest, rather than in his début in 2024, when he appeared exclusivelyas a performer.

Diljit Dosanjh appeared on The Tonight Show.

Diljit released a video in which members of his crew open the studio door and remark, "Kya lagta tha nahi lautenge?" (You thought we wouldn't return?)" The camera then shifts to Diljit, who adds, "Kaha tha na ki ek baar Punjabi aa jayein toh chethi nahi jaate Jimmy Fallon aa gaye oye (We warned you, once a Punjabi shows there, they don't go quickly. We're here at Jimmy Fallon)." He is then shown doing Bhangra in the studio.

The video was made to the music and vocals of his current single, Morni. Diljit also mentioned on Instagram Stories that Jimmy had sent him a thank-you card for his comeback to the show.

In another video released by the show's official account, Diljit is shown giving Fallon a crash lesson in Bhangra. The two are seen dancing together and giggling during the discussion. The posts also elicited huge reactions on social media, with fans flooding the comments area with expressions of excitement for the program.

Diljit Dosanjh debuted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2024. During that occasion, he played his well-known singles G.O.A.T. and Born to Shine, as well as Bhangra on stage. He was presented on the show as the "biggest Punjabi artist on the planet" and wore a white dhoti kurta and turban.

Diljit Dosanjh's latest flicks Apart from producing new songs and preparing his forthcoming tour, Diljit has also been working as an actor. He most recently appeared in Border 2. The sequel to JP Dutta's Border was launched in January this year, grossing more over Rs 400 crore globally. Anurag Singh directed the film, which was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, JP Dutta, and Krishan Kumar. It also starred Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Medha Rana, and Sonam Bajwa.

He will next appear in Imtiaz Ali's Partition film, Main Vaapas Aaunga. The film is Diljit's second collaboration with Imtiaz, following Chamkila in 2024. Main Vaapas Aaunga, set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh, and Vedang Raina and will be released in theatres on June 12.

Diljit's return to Jimmy Fallon's program, teased through studio videos and social media posts, has once again heightened his international fame. Fans can now see the Bhangra, banter, and build-up, but the entire extent of his performance has yet to be revealed.