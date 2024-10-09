(Video) Alia Bhatt bonds with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, sings 'Oo Antava' at Jigra event

At the Jigra Telugu pre-release event, Alia Bhatt lauded Samantha Ruth Prabhu's strength and skill, describing her as a 'hero on and off-screen'. Alia even asked filmmaker Trivikram to collaborate with Samantha in a future project.

At a recent event in Hyderabad, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt hailed actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu for supporting her film Jigra and commended her perseverance. The actor addressed the Jigra Telugu pre-release event in the city, which director Trivikram Srinivas, Rana Daggubati, and Samantha attended.

"My dearest Samantha, you are a hero on and off-screen. I have so much admiration for your talent, for your resilience, for your strength. It's not easy to be a woman in a man's world, but you have surpassed gender. You stand tall on your two feet, and you have your talent, and your strong kicks to be an example for everyone," said Alia.

She also shared how Samantha took just 6.5 seconds to say 'I will be there' when Alia invited her to attend the pre-release event.

Alia also made a plea to Guntur Kaaram director to cast her and Samantha together in a film. "And over here on this stage, not doing this for promotion, I genuinely mean it. Trivikram sir I think Samantha and I should be in a film written and directed by you. They say usually actresses compete with each other and all of that. But there's no such thing. I am so, so grateful that today I have a pan India superstar here to support my film and say such kind words for my film," she added.

A video from the occasion has gone viral, showing Alia performing Oo Antava, a famous song from Pushpa: The Rise with Samantha. Alia grabbed people's hearts with her Telugu speech during the ceremony.

Samantha has lately been in the spotlight owing to a dispute over Telangana Minister Konda Surekha's statements about her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. Samantha's first visit to Hyderabad since the issue. While she addressed the matter in a message posted on social media, she did not discuss it during the event.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's Jigra is expected to enter theatres on October 11. It was directed by Vasan Bala and starred Vedang Raina.

