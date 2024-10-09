Entertainment

Rekha's diet, fitness secrets at 70 for youthful skin

Happy Birthday Rekha

Bollywood actress and evergreen beauty Rekha will turn 70 on October 10. But even at the age of 70, her age looks like that of a 35-40 year old woman

Rekha's Diet

Rekha likes to eat fruits, nuts, green vegetables, yogurt, salad in large quantities in her diet. Apart from this, she loves to drink juice and coconut water

Rekha stays away from these things

Rekha avoids eating junk food to maintain her skin and fitness. She also does not eat deep fried food or overcooked food

Drinks 12 glasses of water to hydrate skin

Rekha drinks 10 to 12 glasses of water a day to keep her skin and body hydrated. She believes that it removes toxins from the body, makes the skin glow from within

Rekha includes these vegetables in her diet

Rekha includes broccoli, green vegetables, avocado in fruits, pomegranate and dry fruits like walnuts, pistachios in her diet

Dinner is done by this time

Rekha has her dinner daily between 7-7:30 pm. She avoids eating late at night. Keeps a gap of at least two hours before sleeping

Sleep is essential for better fitness and skin

Rekha believes that if you want to stay fit and keep your skin young, then you must get at least 8 hours of sleep. It acts as an anti aging treatment

Rekha's fitness secret

Rekha looks very fit and young even at the age of 70. Behind this is her fitness secret yoga and exercise. She definitely does yoga and cardio exercises in her routine life

The secret of Rekha's hair

Generally, women's hair falls out a lot at the age of 70. But Rekha's hair is long, thick, strong because she definitely applies amla, shikakai, fenugreek seeds

