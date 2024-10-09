Rekha's diet, fitness secrets at 70 for youthful skin

Entertainment
Bollywood actress and evergreen beauty Rekha will turn 70 on October 10. But even at the age of 70, her age looks like that of a 35-40 year old woman
Rekha likes to eat fruits, nuts, green vegetables, yogurt, salad in large quantities in her diet. Apart from this, she loves to drink juice and coconut water
Rekha avoids eating junk food to maintain her skin and fitness. She also does not eat deep fried food or overcooked food
Rekha drinks 10 to 12 glasses of water a day to keep her skin and body hydrated. She believes that it removes toxins from the body, makes the skin glow from within
Rekha includes broccoli, green vegetables, avocado in fruits, pomegranate and dry fruits like walnuts, pistachios in her diet
Rekha has her dinner daily between 7-7:30 pm. She avoids eating late at night. Keeps a gap of at least two hours before sleeping
Rekha believes that if you want to stay fit and keep your skin young, then you must get at least 8 hours of sleep. It acts as an anti aging treatment
Rekha looks very fit and young even at the age of 70. Behind this is her fitness secret yoga and exercise. She definitely does yoga and cardio exercises in her routine life
Generally, women's hair falls out a lot at the age of 70. But Rekha's hair is long, thick, strong because she definitely applies amla, shikakai, fenugreek seeds