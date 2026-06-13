Vicky Kaushal shared a heartfelt tribute to singer Gurdas Maan, calling him the 'GOAT' in an emotional Instagram post. The actor reflected on growing up with Maan's music and shared pictures of their meeting, cherishing the fanboy moment.

Vicky Kaushal's 'Forever Fan' Moment

Cherishing his "forever fan" boy moment, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has shared a heartfelt note for legendary Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan, describing him as the "GOAT" and expressing deep gratitude for the influence the iconic artist has had on his life. Vicky shared a series of pictures from his meeting with Maan. One of the images showed the actor warmly embracing the singer.

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Accompanying the photographs was an emotional note in which Vicky reflected on growing up listening to Maan's music and learning from his presence over the years. Sharing his admiration on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Growing up on his songs, learning from his presence. Every moment with him feels like a blessing. For me, he is and always will be the GOAT. Forever fan, forever grateful. Gurdas Maan Saab. @gurdasmaanjeeyo." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

In the comments section, filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, "Gurdas ji is the best." Rapper Badshah expressed his appreciation through emojis, while actress Divya Dutta wrote, "My favs in one frame." The bond between Vicky and Maan is not new. The celebrated singer was among the special guests at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding in Rajasthan. Vicky has also publicly praised Maan's work in the past. Last year, the actor lauded the singer's song 'Main Hi Jhoothi' from the album Sound of Soil, referring to Maan as "evergreen".

On the Professional Front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vicky is gearing up for 'Love and War'. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Officially announced in January 2024, the romantic drama is slated for a theatrical release on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The project marks Kaushal's first collaboration with Bhansali and is being billed as the filmmaker's most ambitious romantic drama to date. The film also reunites Bhansali with Ranbir Kapoor after 'Saawariya' and follows Alia Bhatt's collaboration with the director in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.' (ANI)