Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan visited Tirupati's Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple to pray for public well-being, shortly after expressing condolences for a tragic road accident that claimed 14 lives in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Vice-President Visits Tirupati Shrine

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Monday visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, and offered prayers for the peace, prosperity and well-being of all. Sharing a picture from the visit, the official handle of the Vice-President of India posted on X, "Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan today visited the sacred Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, and offered prayers for the peace, prosperity and well-being of all." Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan today visited the sacred Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, and offered prayers for the peace, prosperity and well-being of all https://t.co/njs2cH009c — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) October 26, 2026

The visit took place at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, one of the most revered Hindu pilgrimage centres in the country. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, a form of Lord Vishnu, the temple is located atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam hill range, Venkatadri, at an elevation of 853 metres. The shrine is administered by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and witnesses a large number of devotees throughout the year. Various rituals and sevas are conducted at the temple as part of its daily schedule.

Gwalior Accident Condolences

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life in an accident involving devotees in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families. In a post on X, the Vice President said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the accident involving devotees in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to all those injured.”

Details of the Incident

The accident occurred around 1.30 am when a truck loaded with paddy, reportedly travelling from the Chhinor direction, lost control while descending a steep slope and crashed into devotees gathered near Sheetla Mata Temple. The truck allegedly broke through barricades and a police checkpoint before running over pilgrims and hitting the temple's outer wall and gate.

The death toll in the accident rose to 14 on Sunday, according to Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan. The deceased include two women, two children below the age of 18, and ten men. Three to four injured people remain critically ill, while several others have been discharged after receiving initial treatment. According to Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh, 39 people were taken to hospital following the accident, including two police personnel who were on duty at the spot. Both policemen were injured and are undergoing treatment. (ANI)