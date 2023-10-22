Veteran actor Dalip Tahil jailed for 2 months in 5 year-old 'drunk and drive case' - READ

Dalip Tahil was arrested by the Mumbai Police for the same case in 2018 but later granted bail. Now in a recent update, 'Gupt' actor Dalip Tahil has officially been arrested by the Mumbai Police for a period of two months in a five-year-old 'drunk and drive case.'

Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil, famous for his role in films like Baazigar, Raja, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Ghulam, Soldier, Gupt, and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, was sentenced to two months in prison on Sunday, October 22. The sentence is regarding his 2018 drunk driving case. In 2018, the actor was officially charged for drunk driving and ramming his car into an autorickshaw. Now, medical experts have testified in the case.

According to a leading Indian entertainment portal, the medical professional claimed that Dalip was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The signs mentioned in the testimony included the smell of alcohol, dilated pupils, unsteady gait, and incoherent speech.

After the latest testimony, a court magistrate sentenced the actor to two months of imprisonment. The incident occurred in the Khar area of Mumbai. A woman inside the auto got injured after the car of actor Dalip Tahil rammed into the vehicle. The actor was arrested by the Mumbai Police but was released on bail.

As per a report by the Indian entertainment portal, the actor had refused to give his blood samples to police at that time. However, the medical tests of that woman were conducted. Now, five years later, the 65-year-old actor has received this judgment.

The veteran actor dominated the Hindi film industry with villainous characters in the 1990s. Initially, he wanted to join the Indian Air Force like his father, but fate had many different and special, things planned for him. The 1993 film directed by the late Yash Chopra, Darr, gave him recognition in Bollywood. He played the role of father to Sunny Deol in the film. After seeing Dalip Tahil in Darr, the director duo Abbas-Mustan was highly impressed by him. They offered him the iconic role of Madan Chopra in the hit film Baazigar. The role became a hit among the audience, and people praised him. It was his second consecutive film with Shah Rukh Khan.

