Telugu actor Varun Tej visited the Tirumala temple with his family, including wife Lavanya Tripathi, for the traditional tonsuring ceremony of their one-year-old son, Vaayuv. The family participated in the VIP Break Darshan early in the morning.

Family's Spiritual Visit

Telugu actor Varun Tej visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple with his family on Friday to offer prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy, with the family’s spiritual visit also including the traditional tonsuring ceremony for his one-year-old son, Vaayuv Tej Konidela. Varun Tej was accompanied by his father and actor-politician Naga Babu, wife Lavanya Tripathi and sister Niharika Konidela. The family participated in the special ritual and VIP Break Darshan early in the morning.

During the visit, Varun Tej was seen carrying Vaayuv in his arms. The child’s tonsuring ceremony, known as talanilalu, is a traditional Hindu ritual in which a child’s first haircut is offered to the deity. Vaayuv was seen wearing a white kurta pyjama. The family were later presented with Vedic blessings, or Veda Aasirvachanam, along with temple prasadam.

On The Film Front

On the film front, his confirmed lineup includes 'Bhari,' an intense drama directed by Yadhu Vamsi, an associate of filmmaker Atlee. The film is being produced under director Karthik Subbaraj’s banner. Production on the project was temporarily delayed earlier in 2026 after Varun Tej suffered a knee fracture on set, underwent surgery and subsequently recovered. (ANI)