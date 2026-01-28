With Border 2’s massive success, Varun Dhawan is earning widespread praise. Filmmakers Shashank Khaitan and Anurag Singh also took a stand against trolls while celebrating the film’s blockbuster achievements.

Border 2 actor Varun Dhawan is celebrating his film’s success alongside Sunny Deol. Before its release, Varun faced trolling, but now his performance is receiving widespread praise. Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan recently praised him while taking a dig at the critics.

Shashank Khaitan Praises Varun’s Performance

On Wednesday, Varun reshared Shashank’s Instagram story, where he wrote, "Your smile might be 'crooked'... but your heart is absolutely pure and your eyes are true. All of this is clearly visible in Border 2. A very brilliant, powerful, and sincere performance. Love you, my brother... congratulations on this blockbuster and best wishes for many more blockbusters to come."

Shashank and Varun have collaborated on films including Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Shashank’s “crooked smile but a clean heart” comment referred to Varun’s viral trailer smile.

Varun’s Response to Trolling

Varun had faced trolling after the song Ghar Kab Aaoge, with many criticizing his acting and viral memes mocking his angled smile. Unfazed, Varun shared a picture waving the national flag with fans, captioning, "Border 2 🇮🇳. Love will always triumph over hate."

Director Anurag Singh also addressed pre-release criticism, saying, "If you criticized without reason, now apologize when you like the film," noting that trolls are now admitting their mistake.

Border 2’s Box Office Success

In just five days, Border 2 has earned ₹200 crore domestically. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sunny Deol, and Ahan Shetty, with Mona Singh, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh in key roles.