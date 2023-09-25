Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra ramp up style game at producer Aman Gill's wedding

    Producer Aman Gill threw his wedding party after three months of marriage yesterday evening. It saw a big turnout of all big turnout of biggest Bollywood stars. Out of them all, Actors Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra, ramped up the style game at the wedding party.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

    Aman Gill, the renowned film producer known for Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor, recently threw a lavish wedding party that lit up the tinsel town. Aman Gill, who secretly tied the knot with Amrit Berar on June 7, shared his joy with the world a month later by posting enchanting photos and videos of their wedding ceremony on July 7. Almost three months after their wedding, the producer threw a lavish wedding party for his friends and colleagues in the industry. Many Bollywood stars were spotted arriving at the venue today.

    ALSO READ: Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday fuel dating rumours at Aman Gill's wedding reception; [WATCH]

    Almost three months after their joyous union, Aman Gill hosted a grand wedding party for his Bollywood colleagues and friends. The star-studded event saw the presence of some of the most celebrated names in the film industry. Sidharth Malhotra, the charismatic actor, arrived at the party, adding to the glamour of the evening. Sidharth wore a black blazer with a grey tee shirt underneath.

    Rumoured lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday also arrived looking stunning in black and white outfits. While Aditya wore a black shirt and pants, Ananya chose a white mini-dress.

    Shahid Kapoor, with his lovely wife Mira, graced the occasion with their presence. Varun Dhawan was accompanied by his better half, Natasha Dalal.

    Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in a black blazer with a grey tee shirt underneath as he posed for paps at Aman Gill's wedding party.

    Aman Gill's contribution to the world of cinema is noteworthy, having produced numerous Punjabi and Hindi films like Puaada, Shadaa, Jersey, Shehzada, Udta Punjab, and many more. His work has left an unforgettable mark in the industry, earning him the respect and admiration of his peers and colleagues.

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh, Salman Khan posing together at CM Eknath Shinde's Ganpati Darshan wins hearts of fans - WATCH

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
