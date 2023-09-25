Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday fuel dating rumours at Aman Gill's wedding reception; [WATCH]

    Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday fuel dating rumors with frequent public appearances, most recently at filmmaker Aman Gill's wedding reception

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

    Rumors are circulating on the internet about a possible romance between Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday. These rumors have gained momentum due to multiple sightings of the duo together, engaging in various activities that suggest a close relationship. Whether it's taking romantic drives around the city or posing for the paparazzi at events, Aditya and Ananya have been generating considerable buzz. Their most recent public appearance together was at the wedding party of filmmaker Aman Gill.

    While Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha chose to host their wedding reception in Udaipur after exchanging vows on September 24, filmmaker Aman Gill opted for a grand wedding reception in Mumbai. The star-studded event saw several renowned Bollywood celebrities in attendance, including the speculated couple, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday.

    Ananya Panday looked resplendent as she graced the occasion in a white tube dress. Adding a touch of glamour, she carried a dazzling handbag and sported evil-eye earrings. Her makeup was kept minimal, allowing her natural beauty to shine, and her hair flowed freely.

    Aditya Roy Kapur, in contrast, complemented Ananya's attire with an all-black ensemble. He exuded sophistication in a black shirt with casually rolled-up sleeves, paired with black trousers and stylish black-and-white sneakers.

    As for their professional commitments:

    Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of her latest venture, "Dream Girl 2," which has achieved blockbuster status. Her upcoming projects include "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan," "Control," and "Shankara," all scheduled for release in 2024.

    Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in the action-packed thriller "Gumraah," where he portrayed dual roles. Presently, he is engrossed in the filming of "Metro In Dino."

    Aman Gill, the filmmaker and producer behind numerous successful Bollywood and Punjabi films, hosted this extravagant event. His impressive filmography includes hits such as "Black," "Udta Punjab," "A Flying Jatt," and "Jersey." Aman Gill and his wife, Amrit Berar, had earlier surprised the public with a secret wedding on June 7. Now, they celebrated their union with a grand reception attended by a multitude of B-town celebrities, including Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and many others.

