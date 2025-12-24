Anant Ambani's Vantara is aiding Indonesia's Ministry of Forestry to combat the fatal Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus (EEHV) in Sumatran elephants. The move follows a recent death, with Vantara providing technical expertise and personnel.

Vantara, a global wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation centre founded by Anant Ambani and based in Jamnagar, is providing technical expertise to support Indonesia's Ministry of Forestry (Kementerian Kehutanan) in its efforts to curb deaths among Sumatran elephants (Elephas maximus sumatranus) caused by Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus (EEHV).

EEHV is a serious and often fatal disease affecting young elephants and poses an additional threat to the Sumatran elephant, alongside ongoing habitat loss, according to a press release by Vantara. The engagement follows the recent death of a young elephant due to EEHV infection at the Sebanga Elephant Conservation Centre in Bengkalis, Riau. In response, the Indonesian government initiated cooperation with Vantara through its local partner, Fauna Land Indonesia, to strengthen early detection, preventive care, and veterinary response to the disease.

Emergency Response and On-Site Support

As part of this effort, elephant veterinarians, biologists, and other specialists from Vantara, working in coordination with Indonesian authorities and Fauna Land Indonesia, arrived in Riau on Monday to support EEHV response measures, including medical assessments and preventive interventions. Their work focuses on elephants under human care, with particular emphasis on early symptom detection and strengthening disease management protocols.

Key Areas of Contribution

The release said Vantara is contributing technical expertise in veterinary diagnostics, preventive healthcare, and research support related to prophylaxis and antiviral treatment options. The effort also includes developing baseline health data and building capacity through knowledge sharing and training for elephant caretakers and local veterinary personnel.

About Vantara

Vantara is a global wildlife conservation centre dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and long-term care of wildlife, with specialised expertise in elephant health and welfare across both Asian and African species. Home to one of the world's most advanced elephant hospitals, Vantara integrates cutting-edge veterinary science with ethical, evidence-based practices, emphasising early intervention, disease prevention, and sustainable conservation outcomes.

Expanding the Framework for Long-Term Impact

While the current phase of this initiative focuses on the Buluh Cina Nature Tourism Park in Riau, the preventive framework and technical inputs developed through this effort are expected to be extended to other key elephant habitats, including Tesso Nilo National Park, Sebanga, Way Kambas, and additional locations across Indonesia.

The release said that cross-border exchange of technical expertise and knowledge is expected to strengthen elephant protection efforts and serve as a model for structured, data-driven, and prevention-oriented wildlife health management, contributing to the long-term conservation of the Sumatran elephant, a subspecies of the Asian elephant classified as Critically Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. (ANI)