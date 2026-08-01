Rapper Megan Thee Stallion said the internet has made it easier for artists to achieve fame without hard work. She also confirmed that her Tina Snow alter ego will return for her upcoming album 'Act: III,' describing her as a 'grown' version.

Megan on Internet Fame and Hard Work

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has said the internet has made it easier for artists to achieve fame without putting in the hard work, while confirming that her Tina Snow alter ego will return in her upcoming album "Act: III", according to Billboard. Megan made the remarks while appearing on Michelle Obama's "IMO" podcast, where Obama's cohost Craig Robinson noted that Megan's mother was an artist who taught her how to be professional and conduct herself in the music business. Robinson contrasted that experience with artists today who "want the fame without the hard work that goes into it."

"I mean, honestly, it's a little bit easier to do that, though, now," Megan agreed. "You can go viral on Instagram and have a terrible song."

She continued, "The internet has made it really easy to be famous -- good or bad. I think you can tell the difference between people who really love what they do and people who just want to be famous. I feel like I fall on the side of I really love what I do," according to Billboard. Robinson said artists who do not genuinely love their craft do not last, but Megan disagreed, saying such artists can "sometimes" still build lengthy careers.

'Act: III' Album and the Return of Tina Snow

Meanwhile, Megan has continued teasing her upcoming "Act: III" album and confirmed that the project will bring back her Tina Snow alter ego. "A reintroduction for Hotties that may have not been with me since 2017, 2018; I think this will be a new experience for them," she said. "I think I'm just reintroducing my alter ego, Tina Snow. Tina is grown now. She has been through lots of life since you heard from her last."

Megan also teased several collaborations on the upcoming project, according to Billboard. "I have so many collaborations that I feel like the Hotties have been asking for, from niche collaborations, collaborations that's overdue, collaborations that shock the people," she said. "I feel like Act: III is gonna be one of my favorite projects that I ever put out."

The 31-year-old rapper's most recent album, "Megan", was released in June 2024. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 64,000 total album-equivalent units, according to Luminate. She followed it with the "Act: II" deluxe edition of the album in October 2024.

The Houston-born rapper first introduced the Tina Snow persona during the early stages of her career, with the alter ego becoming an important part of her artistic identity, according to Billboard. (ANI)