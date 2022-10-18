Vaishali Takkar’s eyes donated before her funeral: reports

According to reports, late actor Vaishali Takkar’s eyes were donated as per her wish. The ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor committed suicide a few days ago at her residence in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The news of actor Vaishali Takkar committing suicide has shocked everyone in the television world. Vaishali, who rose to fame with ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, committed suicide at her residence in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a few days ago. She was cremated on Sunday as the police probed her suicide. While Vaishali Takkar’s family, friends and fans are still mourning her passing away, a report has come to the fore regarding the late actor’s last wish.

According to reports, Vaishali Takkar wanted to donate her eyes after her death. The late actor once reportedly told one of her cousins that she wanted to donate her eyes after her death; she had also conveyed the same to her mother, per reports. The reports further claimed that to honour Vaishali Takkar’s wish, before her funeral, the family donated her eyes to the district hospital in Indore.

Meanwhile, Vaishali Takkar committed suicide on Sunday. She was found to be hanging from the ceiling in her room. The actor also wrote a five-page suicide note, accusing her neighbour and alleged former boyfriend Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha.

The police filed a case against accused Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha for abetment to suicide under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. Vaishali accused the couple of mentally torturing her in the suicide note. Furthermore, Vaishali Takkar, in her suicide note, also accused Rahul Navlani of “emotionally and physically abusing” her. She also wrote “I quit” at the end of the suicide note.

Meanwhile, Vaishali Takkar’s brother, Neeraj, while speaking to the media in Indore said that the actor and accused Rahul Navlani became friends during the lockdown. He was allegedly harassing her and also threatening her of leaking her photographs and videos. Per the reports, accused Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha have been arrested by Indore police.