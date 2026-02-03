Filmmaker Jaspal Singh Sandhu announces 'Vadh 2', a spiritual sequel starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta. The film focuses on strong writing and performances over spectacle, balancing dark themes with subtle humor. It will release on Feb 6, 2026.

After grabbing attention with his crime drama 'Vadh', filmmaker Jaspal Singh Sandhu is returning with another gripping storyline in 'Vadh 2'. The film is dubbed as a spiritual sequel to 'Vadh'. Instead of focusing on a bigger scale or spectacle, 'Vadh 2' relies on what Sandhu believes truly makes a film engaging: strong writing, layered emotions and powerful performances.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"'Vadh 2' is a complete entertainer rooted in strong characters and performances," Sandhu told ANI, describing the film as a gripping journey that balances darkness with subtle humour.

'Vadh 2' Trailer and Plot Details

Recently, the trailer for Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta's starrer 'Vadh 2' has finally been unveiled, delving deeper into the mysterious, dark world of criminal conspiracy, murder, justice, and more. Lead actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta return as Shambhunath and Manju, respectively, offering a glimpse into their lives: Manju has been sent to jail, and her husband undertakes a dangerous act to get her out. https://www.instagram.com/luv_films/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=9767e2cd-ad33-4fc1-97e3-fbe174300606&ig_mid=B975393B-E6B2-4BCD-9B2D-64E1B51AADB5

Sandhu added, "The trailer may have night-shots, but the film is a complete entertainer," he said, adding, "It's dark at times, it's funny at times, not in-your-face humour, but situational light moments. There are scenes that will make people smile, scenes that will disturb them, and then towards the climax, it will slowly grip you in."

On Reuniting the Cast

'Vadh 2' once again reunites veteran actors Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra, a casting choice Sandhu admits was driven by both conviction and desire. "It was a selfish motive. I wanted to work with them again," he said with a smile.

Describing his approach to directing seasoned actors, Sandhu said trust is everything. "My first priority is always to gain their confidence before the shoot. Once that happens, the shoot becomes a cakewalk. They surrender themselves completely to the director," he said, calling the experience enriching and creatively fulfilling.

New Additions to the Ensemble

Joining the cast are Kumud Mishra, Akshay Dogra, Amitt K Singh, Shilpa Shukla and Yogita Bihani. Sandhu explained that the story naturally required more characters, prompting auditions and a meticulously curated casting process. "The casting director played a crucial role," he noted. "Actors like Kumud, Shilpa Shukla, Amitt, Akshay and Yogita added layers and depth to the story. Each character serves a purpose in pushing the mystery forward."

Future of the 'Vadh' Franchise

Sandhu also clarified that 'Vadh 2' remains firmly rooted in fiction. On the possibility of expanding the franchise and making 'Vadh 3', he said, "Even 'Vadh 2'was not planned," adding, "The itch to write came naturally. Future installments, if any, will depend entirely on whether a story is worth telling."

From Punjabi Cinema to Bollywood

Reflecting on his journey from Punjabi cinema to Hindi films, Sandhu credited his bilingual upbringing for the smooth transition. "My roots are Punjabi, but I was born and brought up in Gwalior, so Hindi comes naturally to me," he said, adding that Punjabi cinema gave him a strong foundation as a filmmaker.

Though he is not currently working on a Punjabi project, Sandhu said his connection with the industry remains strong. "Punjabi cinema is evolving beautifully and has immense audience support, both in India and abroad," he said.

What Makes 'Vadh 2' Stand Out?

'Vadh 2', according to Sandhu, stands out in a crowded thriller space for its strong writing, well-developed characters, and compelling performances. "A thrilling story woven with great characters is what we have aimed for," he said.

A Luv Films presentation, 'Vadh 2' is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is slated to hit theatres on February 6, 2026. (ANI)