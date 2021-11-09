Vaani Kapoor's transgender role in Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' fair to LGBTQ community?

Yesterday, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui trailer was released and within a few hours crossed more than 10 million views; but the USP of the video was Vaani Kapoor; read on

Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is grabbing the headlines because of its unique storyline. In the film, the lead Ayushmann Khurrana plays a bodybuilding/gym instructor named Manvinder Munjal (Manu), who falls in love with a Zumba teacher, Vaani Kapoor. But, wait, there is a twist in Manu's love story. His dreams come crashing down as Manu finds a hard truth about Maanvi’s gender.

The video has some funny dialogues, like when Ayushmann gets to know about the truth, his gym friends ask, ‘Tu ne sex kaise kiya aage se ya peeche se?” This is not the first time Ayushmann Khurrana has been playing some hatke film.

We has seen him playing a sperm donor in Vicky Donor, a male with a penile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, a homosexual in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, and now Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will add to the list.

Many social media users think that Vaani Kapoor is not fit for the role and that one talented LGBTQ actor lost the opportunity to play the character's role. Bollywood actors can follow Hollywood actors like Scarlett Jonhanson and Halle Berry, who withdrew from playing the role of a transgender person after heavy trolling and backlash

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will release in theatres on December 10. It was said that the film finished filming in two months during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The film was written by Supratik Sen and Tushar Paranjape and directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

This will be the first time Hindi cinema will see a trans character’s love story on the screen. Ayushmann once talked about the role and film, and said, this film has a beautiful and progressive love story that will also touch your hearts. He also mentioned that Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui could start a conversation about the trans society, their aspirations and struggles.

