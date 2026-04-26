Actor Urvashi Dholakia mourns the passing of her pet dog, Jaeger, with a heartfelt Instagram post. The 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' star also recently opened up about her diabetes diagnosis and her journey towards reversing the condition.

Actor Urvashi Dholakia is reeling from the loss of her dog 'Jaeger Dholakia'. On Sunday, Urvashi took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note in memory of her pet.

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My heart aches now that you are resting with the Angels and the silence you've left behind feels heavier than words can carry. You were our comfort, joy and a constant presence that made even the simplest days feel full," she wrote. " But even in this unbearable pain, I hold on to the love you gave so effortlessly, knowing it will stay with me long after you're gone Till we meet again my Baby Boy Love you Always & Forever JAEGER DHOLAKIA 26-4-2015 to 26-4-2026," Urvashi added.

She also shared a few pictures of her dog. Check out here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI (@urvashidholakia)

On the Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi is best known for her grey role as Komolika in Ektaa Kapoor's serial 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay', which ran on TV from 2001 to 2008. The iconic show also starred Shweta Tiwari, Ronit Roy, and Cezanne Khan.

Later, in 2012, Urvashi explored the world of reality shows with 'Bigg Boss' season 6. She was the winner of that season.

Urvashi's Health Journey

Urvashi recently made headlines for her commitment to a healthy lifestyle after being diagnosed with diabetes. In her YouTube channel, Urvashi explained how she changed her eating habits after diabetes diagnosis.

"I was diagnosed with diabetes two years ago, because of which I had to change a lot of food habits. Yes, diabetes is common. But it's not a good thing. It was so troublesome for me because I am the first one in the family to be diagnosed with this problem. I became very conscious and upset. Nahi chahiye mujhe. It is the worst thing that can happen to you. Main sab kuch seh lungi...diabetes nahi ho sakta mujhe. (I was like diabetes can't happen)," Dholakia said on her YouTube channel.

The good news is that after a lot of struggle, post-controlling everything, I have almost reversed the condition. My medications have stopped. Doctors have said that they will pause the medication for three months and see. If the sugar levels don't go up, then I will become fully sugar-free.The first thing was eating salads before every meal. Chahe lunch ya dinner ho. Mujhe ek pura bowl salad bharke khaana padta hai," she added. (ANI)