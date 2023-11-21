Urfi Javed declines photos in surprising casual look; says "Kitni gandi lag ..."

Internet sensation Urfi Javed who always creates a buzz with her bold fashion choices, had a recent change in her appearance which has fans talking. Watch her candid moment here.

Urfi Javed, known as an internet sensation, has been gaining attention for her bold fashion choices that often spark discussions on social media. Recently, there was a change in her usual appearance when she was spotted wearing a tired look in a blue outfit. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Urfi is seen getting out of a car wearing blue shorts, a sports bra, and a matching jacket. Looking fatigued, she declined to pose for photos, expressing discomfort with her appearance. She said, "Kitni gandi lag rahe hu main." In the comments, individuals ridiculed her.

Urfi frequently grabs headlines for her unconventional outfit choices. Notably, there was an incident where paparazzi shared videos suggesting Urfi's arrest, which she later clarified was a stunt for a brand campaign.

Mumbai Police, however, disapproved of the stunt, emphasizing that one cannot violate the law for publicity. The statement shared on X (previously twitter) by Mumbai Police read, “One Can’t Violate Law Of The Land, For Cheap Publicity! A viral video of a woman being allegedly arrested by Mumbai Police, in a case of obscenity is not true – insignia and uniform has been misused.”

They further added, "However, a criminal case has been registered against those involved in the misleading video, at Oshiwara Pstn under sections 171, 419, 500, 34 IPC. While further investigation is on, the fake inspector is under arrest & the vehicle has been seized too. #RealityCheck."

In a previous incident, Urfi had posted a video from a photoshoot where she posed topless, using a woman's leg to cover herself. The caption read, "If the shoe fits Cinderella." The reaction from netizens was mixed, with some praising her unique style while others criticized it.

ALSO READ: IFFI 2023: Shahid Kapoor faces oops moment while performing at the opening ceremony (Watch)