Rashmika Mandanna is set to make her debut performance at the 27th IIFA Awards, scheduled for January 22-23, 2027, in Abu Dhabi. She expressed her excitement to perform live for the first time at the prestigious event celebrating Indian cinema.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her IIFA debut at the upcoming edition in Abu Dhabi. As announced on Wednesday, Rashmika will perform live at the 27th IIFA Awards, scheduled to be held at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The awards will take place on January 22 and 23, 2027. Delighted on her IIFA debut, Rashmika expressed immense gratitude for being a part of the celebration. https://www.instagram.com/p/DewbN52Iic0/

'Incredibly special': Rashmika on Her Debut

"Performing on the IIFA Awards stage for the first time feels incredibly special, and I’m honestly so excited! IIFA has always been a beautiful celebration of Indian cinema, bringing together incredible talent and passionate cinema lovers from across the world. As someone who enjoys dancing, so getting to dance for the people I love while celebrating the craft that we all love and adore is truly special. I can’t wait to step onto the IIFA stage, share the energy and create beautiful memories together in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. I’m so grateful to be a part of this celebration and can’t wait to experience the magic of IIFA LIVE!" she said in a statement.

The actor also shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "I am going to be performing live for the 1st time at IIFA!!! Abu Dhabi, I’m coming to you to make some BEAUTIFUL memories with you. 23rd January 2027 at Etihad Arena.. I hope to see you guys thereee."

Hosts and Performers

The IIFA Awards ceremony will be hosted by actor Varun Dhawan along with Ananya Panday. They will be joined by Karan Johar and Manish Paul. The ceremony is also expected to feature performances by Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

IIFA's Return to Abu Dhabi

As per a press release, the event will mark IIFA’s fourth showcase in Abu Dhabi and will be held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral. The return of IIFA to Abu Dhabi was announced at the Arabian Travel Market 2026. The announcement was accompanied by a signing ceremony attended by Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General of the Tourism Sector at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and IIFA co-founder Andre Timmins. (ANI)