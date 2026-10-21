Ranbir Kapoor issued an apology in Chennai for a 'slip of tongue' during his speech at a Dussehra event in Kolkata. The actor clarified his remarks on the triumph of good over evil, adding a playful reference to his film 'Rockstar'.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has apologised for his remarks at a Dussehra event in Kolkata after videos of his speech went viral on social media, saying he had a “slip of tongue” and clarifying what he intended to convey.

Addressing the crowd at the Dussehra celebration in Kolkata on Tuesday, Ranbir spoke about the triumph of good over evil, saying, “Burai kitni bhi takatvar kyun na ho, aakhir mei ant sachai aur achai ki hi hoti hai.” Organised by Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad at Central Park in Salt Lake, the celebrations were held around the theme ‘Ram Er Ayodhya – Ram Ki Ayodhya’. Producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and actor Ravie Dubey were also present at the event.

Ranbir Kapoor Clarifies 'Slip of Tongue' Remark

Following the circulation of the videos online, the actor, while speaking at a Chennai event on Wednesday, explained his intended message. “I would like to take this opportunity to apologise for the incident that happened yesterday. I was at the Dussehra event, and I had a slip of tongue. What I meant to say is, ‘Burai chahe kitni bhi takatvar kyun na ho, aakhir mei jeet achai aur sachai ki hoti hai’,” he said.

Adding a playful touch to his clarification, Ranbir drew a reference to his film 'Rockstar' and his collaboration with music composer AR Rahman. Quoting a line from the film’s music, he said, “Jo bhi kehna chahun, barbad karein alfaz mere.” Ranbir was accompanied by his 'Ramayana' co-star Sai Pallavi.

About 'Ramayana' Movie

Meanwhile, the incident has drawn attention on social media, where clips of the actor’s initial remarks circulated widely. 'Ramayana' features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Directed by Tiwari and produced by Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film is envisioned as a two-part epic. Part 1 of the film will release worldwide on November 5 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India and will be presented in IMAX. Sony Pictures is distributing the film globally, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will distribute it in the Hindi-speaking market. (ANI)