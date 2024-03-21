Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Ae Watan Mere Watan' Twitter review: Sara Ali Khan starrer movie on freedom struggle gets mixed reactions

    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

    Sara Ali Khan's latest film, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan,' directed by Kannan Iyer and produced by Karan Johar, has hit the screens today, March 21, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The historical biographical drama delves into India's struggle for freedom in 1942, focusing on the life of Usha Mehta, a courageous young woman who initiates an underground radio station to propagate the message of unity during the Quit India movement, sparking a thrilling pursuit with the British authorities. Starring Sara Ali Khan, Anand Tiwari, and Sachin Khedekar, the film promises an intriguing portrayal of a pivotal period in Indian history.

    However, the initial reactions on social media have been diverse. While some viewers praise Sara Ali Khan's performance, others critique aspects of her portrayal. One user commended Khan, stating, 'Sara Ali Khan delivers a solid performance in this historical biography.' Conversely, another criticized her dialogue delivery, remarking, 'Sara Ali Khan’s dialogue delivery is more painful to watch than India’s freedom struggle.'

    One critic on Twitter went as far as suggesting that Sara Ali Khan should consider retiring from acting, citing perceived overacting and unfavorably comparing her to other Bollywood luminaries. They wrote, '#AeWatanMereWatan Time for #SaraAliKhan to retire. She overacts and is nothing like #SaifAliKhan or #KareenaKapoorKhan. No positive reviews for her film and she looks like a 40-year-old aunty.

    Despite the criticism, there are those who found merit in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan.' A critic highlighted its contemporary relevance, stating, 'The film Ae Watan Mere Watan though set in 1942 is still relevant to our current times. We presently have a regime that is as brutal and tyrannical as the British. This film fills us with renewed hope. Do watch #AeWatanMereWatan.'

    As the debate unfolds on social media, it's evident that 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' has sparked varied reactions among audiences. Whether it's praise for Sara Ali Khan's performance or critique of certain aspects of the film, it remains to be seen how these discussions will shape the overall reception of this historical biopic.

