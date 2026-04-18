The trailer for the final season of 'Undekhi' is out. The new season, titled 'The Final Battle', promises a darker narrative as Papaji tries to regain control and Rinku seeks vengeance. Gautam Rode joins the cast for the series' finale.

The makers of 'Undekhi: The Final Battle' on Friday unveiled the trailer of the crime thriller, offering a glimpse into a darker and more intense narrative as the series heads towards its final chapter. Set in Manali, the new season sees Papaji, played by Harsh Chhaya, attempting to reclaim control, while Rinku Atwal, portrayed by Surya Sharma, is driven deeper into vengeance. DSP Barun Ghosh, essayed by Dibyendu Bhattacharya, remains steadfast in his pursuit of truth. Actor Gautam Rode has joined the final season of the series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Gautam Rode Joins The Final Season

Sharing his excitement about joining the show, Gautam said in a statement, "I've followed its journey over the last three seasons, and the way it has redefined the thriller genre in India is truly commendable. While I await the audience's reaction to my character, I promise his entry is going to be a pivotal moment in the season. I'm happy to be part of such a stellar cast and can't wait for the audience to see how the pieces of the puzzle come together."

Surya Sharma on Reprising Rinku's Role

Reprising his role as Rinku Atwal, Surya shared, "Returning to Undekhi feels like coming home, but this season hits differently. Rinku is broken, searching for answers, and driven by pain. He's a wounded lion in a world ruled by greed and violence. I'm incredibly grateful for the love the audience has shown, and I can't wait for them to witness the storm that hits their screens this May."

About 'Undekhi: The Final Battle'

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia, and directed by Ashish R Shukla, the series is backed by an ensemble cast including Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma, Varun Badola, Ankur Rathee, Shivjyoti Rajput and Gautam Rode. 'Undekhi: The Final Battle' will premiere on May 1 on Sony LIV, with new episodes releasing every Friday. (ANI)