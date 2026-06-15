TV actress Sanchita Ugale, 22, known for 'Kumkum Bhagya,' was found dead at her Mumbai residence in an alleged suicide. Her co-star Sorab Bedi mourned her death. Police have registered a case of accidental death based on her father's complaint.

The sudden demise of TV actress Sanchita Ugale has left her fans, family members, and colleagues extremely heartbroken. After learning about her death, her 'Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi' co-star Sorab Bedi penned a note expressing his grief. "No Chottuuuuuu. You were you are and you will always be my favourite. Gonna miss you," he posted on Instagram.

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Actress Found Dead in Alleged Suicide

Sanchita Ugale, known for her roles in popular shows such as 'Kumkum Bhagya' and 'Wagle Ki Duniya,' was found dead at her residence in Mumbai's Nalasopara area in an alleged case of suicide on Monday. The actress was 22.

According to police, the incident took place on the evening of June 14 at Sai Santoshi Building in Achole village, Nalasopara East. Officials said Sanchita was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom using a saree. The room was locked from the inside. Family members rushed her to a Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation hospital, where doctors declared her dead after examination.

Police Register Accidental Death Case

"The incident occurred between 7 and 7.30 pm on June 14th. Sanchita had locked the door from the inside and hanged herself with a sari from the ceiling fan in her bedroom. She was taken to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her dead after examination. On June 15th, based on a complaint from the deceased's father, Machinda Ugale, Achole police registered a case of accidental death (ADR) under Section 194 of the Indian Civil Services Code (BNSS)," API Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station told mediapersons. (ANI)