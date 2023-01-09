Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Actress mother accuses Sheezan Khan of murder, here's what she said

    Vanita Sharma, Tunisha Sharma's mother, spoke at a news conference and disputed all allegations made by Sheezan Khan's family. Sharma accuses Sheezan Khan of taking her to far away hospital, says 'she was still breathing.'

    Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Actress mother accuses Sheezan Khan of murder, here's what she said RBA
    Every day, the suspected suicide case of actress Tunisha Sharma takes a new turn. Shezaan, Tunisia's Ali Baba co-star and former love, is in police arrest after her mother accused him of committing suicide. Vanita Sharma, the late actress' mother, said in a recent statement that Sheezan Khan took her daughter to a distant hospital. 

    Tunisha is said to have committed suicide on the set of Ali Baba. Her mother now alleges that she was still breathing when Sheezan brought her to a hospital far away rather than one close by. “It could be a suicide or a murder. I say this because Sheezan took her to a hospital far away. There were hospitals 5 minutes from the set. Why not take her to a closer one? She was breathing and could’ve been saved,” she told a news agency.

    Last week, Sheezan's family attended a news conference denying making serious claims against Tunisha's mother. They had accused her mother, among other things, of stealing her money.

    She also denied Sheezan's family's assertions that she used to manage Tunisha's funds. Vanita also stated in a recent interview that she sent 3 lakhs to Tunisha's account in response to this accusation. "I am not going to spare Sheezan," she told a media channel. My daughter has died. I'm not here to figure out relationships. I've come to seek justice. This involves Sheezan and his entire family. Tunisha was my everything. She never kept anything from me. She had become closer to his family in the previous 3-4 months. The entire household utilised Tunisha. Sheezan's mother claims I would not give her money. In three months, I handed her three lakh rupees. You can see what I mean."

    Vanita Sharma also posted an audio tape of Tunisha, which she said she received from the late actress on December 21, revealing information on their connection. She stated, "We had a wonderful friendship... Sheezan's mother cannot tell me anything about my relationship with her (Tunisha). I don't need to justify myself to anyone."

    In response to charges that she strangled her, Sharma stated, "I've never strangled Tunisha, much alone lifted my hand to her. Sheezan and his family have made extensive use of Tunisha. Tunisha has travelled to the United States, Dubai, and Kashmir. We used to plan trips to everywhere, and we had even planned a trip to Goa. Whatever claims Sheezan's family makes against Tunisha are completely false."

    Tunisha, according to her mother, had recently begun "hiding stuff" and stealing money from her pals. "Although she had began hiding stuff in the previous several days. She began begging her pals for money and even told them not to inform her mother. So it's probable that Sheezan was using drugs and that Tunisha was asking her friends for money to support him. Sheezan was also causing her to become hooked to drugs. Tunisha used to pay Sheezan's bills. Tunisha would assist him even when his automobile broke down. He was also travelling in my automobile for a month "she said.

    Tunisha Sharma was discovered dead on the set of her popular television show, 'Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul,' on December 24. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and show co-star Sheezan Khan was arrested for aiding suicide.
     

