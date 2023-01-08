Want to visit Manali for FREE? Watch Vijay Deverakonda's latest video to know how to go

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Liger star Vijay Deverakonda gave the Deverasanta update, in which he invites 100 of his followers to the mountains. He revealed where he would be sending his fans for an all-expenses-paid trip. 

    Vijay Deverakonda may have had a difficult 2022 with Puri Jagannadh's sports drama Liger, where he co-starred with Ananya Panday. Still, the actor has recovered and is ready to focus on his next project. Vijay is well-known among his admirers for his huge gestures, particularly in the context of the unique thanksgiving gesture #Deverasanta.

    Only a few days ago, Arjun Reddy's supporters were requested to pick their travel location so that he could fund an all-expenses-paid trip for 100 of his admirers. The judgement appears to be out, and Vijay Deverakonda has returned with an update.

    On Sunday, the actor rushed to Instagram to post a video wishing everyone a happy new year. He also stated where he planned to send his admirers. Vijay Deverakonda can be heard stating, "I am sending 100 of you on a 5-day trip to Manali." He is dressed in a blue shirt, grey t-shirt, and quirky shorts, as well as a cap. You will see snow-capped mountains. You'll come across monasteries. And we've got a lot of things planned. If you are over the age of 18, please do not apply. However, if you are 18 or older and follow me, please fill out the attached form and we will choose 100 of you. And I'd want to be a part of your adventure."

    Meanwhile, in the caption, the actor added, "100 of you go to the mountains Update! Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! Big kisses and tonnes of love to everyone!"

    One of the enthusiasts who was excited about the Deverasanta update said, "On the way Manali(heart eye emoji)" ". "Bhai, you are the genuine superstar," said another. Not because you're doing it for us, but because you understand your fans' feelings." "Awesome Sir (fire and heart emoji)," someone another added."

    Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda was most recently seen in Liger with Ananya Panday. However, Puri Jagannath's pan-India picture failed to make a difference at the box office. Vijay will next be seen in Kushi, with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Shiva Nirvana is the director of this romance drama. Vijay is also working on 'Jana Gana Mana,' a military action film directed by Puri Jagannadh.

