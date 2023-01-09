Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Noted filmmaker Atlee gives deets on the much-awaited SRK Nayanthara starrer Jawan

    Best known for making hit films in the South like Mersal and Bigil, the renowned filmmaker Atlee has ended fans' anticipation by giving some deets on the much-awaited actioner-thriller film Jawan.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 9, 2023, 9:47 AM IST

    Recently, the filmmaker Atlee Kumar with his pregnant wife Priya got snapped by the paparazzi at Bandra. The real-life couple interacted with the media people. They also gave some exciting details related to one of the most-awaited films of the year, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer actioner-thriller Jawan.

    Atlee is wearing a sweatshirt which he paired with joggers, while the mom-to-be flaunted her baby bump in a cute dress. When one of the photographers asked about the production schedule and shooting schedule of the actioner-thriller film, Jawan, the director replied, "All good." It means that the shooting and production of the film is going on smoothly without any glitches. The paps also told the director how Jawan is one of the most anticipated films of this year since it has an ensemble and A-list star cast with SRK and South industry diva Nayanthara in leading roles.

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh's reply to a fan reveals that Hrithik Roshan is inspiration for toned abs in Pathaan

    Besides, three big films of SRK are coming out this year. It includes Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. His looks and songs have already set the internet on fire. Apart from this, he has South filmmaker Atlee Kumar directorial Jawan alongside Nayanthara and noted filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.

    Interestingly, the first one in this intriguing palette of much-awaited films in 2023 is the actioner-thriller film, Pathaan, which also stars bollywood queen Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. So far, the excitement level is at an all-time high. Two songs from the Pathaan movie, Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan, have got released. These songs have got loads of love and accolades from fans and audiences. This is definitely King Khan's year and fans are excited to see him in diverse and never seen before avatars in all three films. It proves the SRK is rightly known as the Baadshah of Bollywood as there is so much excitement and thrill amongst audiences to witness him on screens in theatres after four long years.

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan opens up on his bond with Thalapathy Vijay; showers love on Rajnikanth

    For those unaware, All eyes of die-hard SRK fandom globally are now on the global icon Shah Rukh Khan. Ever since his films have got announced, revealing an exciting lineup in 2023 for bollywood lovers and film connoisseurs who have missed watching Shah Rukh on the screens for the past four years now.

