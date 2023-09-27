Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tumse Na Ho Payega screening: Vidya Balan, Ayushmann, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday and more attend

    On Tuesday night (September 26), Ayushmann Khuraana and his wife Tahira Kashyap, actress Vidya Balan, and many others were spotted at the screening of Tumse Na Ho Payega.
     

    Tumse Na Ho Payega screening: Vidya Balan, Ayushmann, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday and more attend RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 8:00 AM IST

    Tumse Na Ho Payega, a multi-starrer comedy drama starring Ishwak Singh and Mahima Makwana, is due to premiere this weekend on Disney+ Hotstar. On September 26, Tuesday night, a screening event for the film, directed by Abhishek Sinha, was hosted in Mumbai.


    Many celebrated Hindi film industry stars, including National award-winning actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vidya Balan, rumoured love birds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, and many others, were spotted at the Tumse Na Ho Payega screening event, along with the film's cast and crew members.


    The National Award-winning actor was spotted coming at the Tumse Na Ho Payega screening event with his gorgeous wife, writer-director Tahira Kashyap. The in-love pair was all grins as they posed for photos in front of paparazzi cameras.

    Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper in a black formal shirt, navy blue pants, and black shoes, as he often does. On the other hand, Tahira looked stunning with a navy blue jumpsuit, matching purse, a side-parted haircut, and light blue heel sandals.

     

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 8:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das, Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh bag nominations; read on RBA

    International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das, Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh bag nominations; read on

    World Tourism Day 2023: 7 things to keep in mind before travelling with your family adc

    World Tourism Day 2023: 7 things to keep in mind before travelling with your family

    Aankh Micholi Trailer: Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu starrer is full family entertainer ADC

    Aankh Micholi Trailer: Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu starrer is full family entertainer

    Dunki Shah Rukh Khan starrer directed by Rajkumar Hirani to release on December 21 in international markets adc

    Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan starrer directed by Rajkumar Hirani to release on December 21 in international markets

    Priyanka Chopra expressed happiness on SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strike coming to an end: Here's what she said ADC

    Priyanka Chopra expressed happiness on SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strike coming to an end: Here's what she said

    Recent Stories

    International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das, Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh bag nominations; read on RBA

    International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das, Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh bag nominations; read on

    World Tourism Day 2023: 7 things to keep in mind before travelling with your family adc

    World Tourism Day 2023: 7 things to keep in mind before travelling with your family

    Veer Zaara to Chandni: 7 best films of Yash Chopra ATG EAI

    Veer Zaara to Chandni: 7 best films of Yash Chopra

    World Tourism Day 2023: Let's celebrate wearing your favourite destination's themed dresses EAI

    World Tourism Day 2023: Let's celebrate wearing your favourite destination's themed dresses

    Numerology Prediction for September 27, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 27, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon