Musician Travis Barker will detail his life and the 2008 plane crash that changed him in a new documentary, 'Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear'. The film, which chronicles his journey and recovery, is set to premiere on Hulu in summer 2026.

Ace musician and songwriter Travis Barker is set to share an emotional and deeply personal account of the 2008 plane crash that changed his life in an upcoming documentary titled 'Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear', which will premiere on Hulu in summer 2026, according to People.

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The documentary will chronicle Barker's journey from his early life working as a trash collector to becoming the drummer of Blink-182, while also exploring the emotional and physical aftermath of the tragic crash. As per the synopsis, the project "reveals a complex man battling pain, grief and the thin line between survival and surrender," describing it as "the story of the man behind the tattoos. A tribute to those who keep going when the music almost stops," according to People.

A Personal Project

Directed by Justin Krook and Michael Dwyer, the documentary will feature insights from Barker's collaborators, loved ones and industry peers. Disney executive Rob Mills shared that Barker personally pushed for the project, saying, "I want to tell this story ... I was in this plane crash that I walked away from, and it fundamentally changed me," he said, as quoted by People. Speaking at Hulu's Get Real event, Barker said, "It's an unfiltered look at my journey after a life-changing experience and also spotlights the amazing people I have in my life who carried me through it. I feel incredibly lucky to be able to document it and be able to share it with all of you." He added, "This documentary started over 10 years ago and it's been a wild, wild ride, and I can't wait to share it with the world."

Revisiting the Tragic 2008 Crash

The film revisits the tragic September 19, 2008, crash in South Carolina, which claimed the lives of Barker's security guard Charles "Che" Still, assistant Chris Baker, pilot Sarah Lemmon, and co-pilot James Bland. Barker and DJ AM (Adam Michael Goldstein) survived the crash, though Goldstein later died in 2009 due to a prescription drug overdose.

Recovery and Overcoming Fear

Following the incident, Barker underwent multiple surgeries and skin grafts to recover from severe burns and has since spoken openly about his struggles with substance use and trauma. In recent years, Barker has credited his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, for helping him overcome his fear of flying. In a 2023 post, he wrote, "Just flew for the 30th time since my plane crash... Wouldn't be able to tour or enjoy life again the way I do without the healing love of my amazing wife. I love you @kourtneykardash."

Barker's Musical Career

Barker, who joined Blink-182 in 1998 and contributed to landmark albums like Enema of the State, has also worked on multiple side projects and released his solo album Give the Drummer Some in 2011, according to People. (ANI)