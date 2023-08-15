Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Travel Reads: 5 captivating Books to accompany your journeys

    Enhance your travel experience with these five captivating books. From self-discovery to adventure, these reads will inspire, entertain, and accompany you on your journey of exploration and introspection.

    Travel Reads: 5 captivating Books to accompany your journeys
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 8:39 PM IST

    When embarking on a trip, packing the right books can enhance your journey, whether it's for leisure, inspiration, or self-discovery. Books offer a unique perspective, whether it's through inspiring journeys, introspective quests, or fantastical adventures. The key is to choose books that resonate with your interests and the kind of experience you want from your trip. Whether you're seeking self-discovery, inspiration, or pure escapism, these five selections will enrich your travel experience and provide meaningful companionship along the way.

    Here are five captivating books spanning different genres that make excellent travel companions:

    1. "The Alchemist" by Paulo Coelho

    This timeless novel is a must-pack for any journey. Follow Santiago, a shepherd boy, on his quest for treasure and self-discovery. "The Alchemist" weaves a tale of adventure, dreams, and the importance of listening to one's heart. Its messages of following your dreams and embracing the unknown are perfect companions for your own journey.

    2. "Eat, Pray, Love" by Elizabeth Gilbert

    Join Elizabeth Gilbert on her journey of self-discovery through Italy, India, and Indonesia. This memoir chronicles her quest to find pleasure, spirituality, and balance after a difficult divorce. With its mix of travel, introspection, and heartwarming moments, this book is a perfect travel partner for those seeking inspiration and transformation.

    3. "Into the Wild" by Jon Krakauer

    If you're an adventure seeker, "Into the Wild" is a gripping choice. Jon Krakauer tells the true story of Christopher McCandless, a young man who left behind his possessions to explore the American wilderness. This thought-provoking tale raises questions about the pursuit of freedom and the balance between exploration and safety.

    4. "Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail" by Cheryl Strayed

    For those intrigued by real-life journeys of self-discovery, "Wild" is a powerful memoir. Cheryl Strayed recounts her solo hike along the Pacific Crest Trail, facing physical and emotional challenges. This book speaks to the healing power of nature and the strength within us to overcome obstacles.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Susan Johnston (@susan_m_j)

    5. "The Night Circus" by Erin Morgenstern

    Dive into a world of enchantment with "The Night Circus." This fantasy novel follows two young magicians who are engaged in a mystical competition within a magical circus. The book's vivid descriptions and enchanting atmosphere make it a captivating escape from reality, perfect for immersing yourself in during your travels.

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2023, 8:39 PM IST
