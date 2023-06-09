Transformers: Rise of the Beasts: 7 reasons to watch Optimus Prime, Bumblebee on big screen

Steven Caple brings the audience a time-jump with his sequel to the Bumblebee film, and it is expected not to disappoint. With Optimus Prime back in action, here’s why you should catch this in theatres. By Mahalekshmi

The Steven Caple directorial has attempted to ignite the Transformers spirit with its new addition, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Optimus Prime is back in action alongside Bumblebee to join the Maximals and take down the Unicron!

Yes, some childhood reminiscence is about to take place. With seven films into this science-fiction action franchise, there is a popular idea of what the story might entail. However, the fight scenes and the stunning visuals are off the charts! So entertaining it should not be missed.

Michael Bay kicked off the Transformers franchise with his blockbuster films, Caple has managed to continue the legacy with characters based on Hasbro's Transformers toy line, and primarily influenced by the Beast Wars storyline. This is the seventh instalment in the Transformers live-action film series, and the new franchise stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback in the lead, alongside the brilliant audio skills of Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy and many more. Paramount Pictures distribute the movie.

Return of Optimus Prime

The Hero is back! With his Autobots by his side, they are out to get a new villain and are responsible for protecting yet another device and new companions. On a path full of difficulties, the evolution of Optimus navigates the action. The autobots speed ahead under the leadership of everyone’s favourite Transformer, Optimus Prime.

New Humans to Aid the Bots

Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback are the new lead additions to the franchise. Playing Noah and Elena, they team up to face the danger alongside Prime and Bumblebee. Getting accidentally roped into the action, the characters find themselves in the middle of something much bigger and something that they cannot fathom or believe is real.

The Villain

The highlight of an action movie is the antagonist. As they say, a hero is only as good as a villain. And this movie brings you Unicron, a villain who will not disappoint with his nefarious personality. Unicron is out to get the Autobots along with his minions, targeting Optimus Prime as his main enemy, to obtain what they protect.

Elements in Storyline

Some human cores in the story will appeal to the audience, placed in perfect sync with the pace of the film. The movie keeps both the bots and the humans in focus, concentrating on their emotions and dreams. The connection between the characters and the bots, them understanding each other and working together is worth watching.

Action, Action, Action!

There is so much action in this film. Enough to boost your interest to watch it on the big screen. The level of the fights has been enhanced with so much efficiency. The choreography of Action has focused on being very precise, which perfectly shows on screen. Who would want to miss a mega-fight between the Transformers and Unicron?

Spectacular CGI

With the movies in the franchise evolving, so has the level of the special effects that are integral to the popularity of these films. The cinematographers and Special Effects Designers have outdone themselves once again with this film. It is visually pleasing and is spectacularly inspiring with the attention to detail.

Keeping up the Legacy

Steven Caple has gotten the clicks and whirs of the metals with such precision. He has brought the machines to life with sincerity. This movie is acquiring a place at the top of the Transformers list. Despite certain faults across the way, the movie manages to hold itself up and delivers a climax that blows the audience away. This is more than any reason to book your tickets and have this experience on the big screen.