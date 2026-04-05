Actor Tori Spelling and four of her children were hospitalized following a car crash in Temecula, California. The incident occurred when another vehicle allegedly ran a red light, striking their car. They were treated for non-fatal injuries.

Actor Tori Spelling and four of her children were taken to hospital after being involved in a car crash in California earlier this week, PEOPLE said.

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Details of the Crash

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place on Thursday evening in Temecula, around 80 miles from Los Angeles.

Officials said two cars were found with visible damage after the crash.

According to TMZ, Spelling was driving with four of her children and three of their friends when another vehicle, allegedly speeding and running a red light, hit their car.

All those inside the vehicle were first checked at the scene by emergency teams.

Later, Spelling and the seven children were taken to hospital in three separate ambulances.

They were treated for injuries such as cuts, bruises, contusions, and concussions.

Authorities confirmed that no arrests were made in connection with the incident.

A video from the spot showed the actress speaking with a police officer shortly after the crash.

There has been no official statement from Spelling's team so far.

Tori Spelling, best known for her role in Beverly Hills, 90210, is a mother of five children: Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau, whom she shares with her ex-husband Dean McDermott.

Previous Accident in 2011

This is not the first time the actress has been involved in a road accident. In 2011, she had crashed her car while she was trying to avoid paparazzi while driving her kids to school.

At that time, she was pregnant and later said she was shaken by the incident, though she and her children were safe. "Tori is really shaken up, but she and the kids are doing fine," her rep told PEOPLE at the time. "She's going to the doctor for a checkup."

"[The photographer] followed her into the driveway of the school," a friend of Spelling added to PEOPLE at the time. "She pulled into the driveway and tried to get away from him. She reversed to leave and then hit the wall." (ANI)