Any Halloween party would not be complete without a scary movie marathon that keeps all in attendance at the edge of their seats. The horror genre offers everything in terms of suspense, fright, and fun in combination, be it demonic hauntings or psychological thrillers. For fans of classic scares or modern supernatural tales, below are seven of the must-watch horror films to make your Halloween 2025especially spine-tingling, along with their streaming links.

Top 7 Horror Movies to Watch This Halloween:

1. The Conjuring (2013): Streaming on Prime Video

In terms of modern horror, The Conjuring remains by far one of the most terrifying yet beautifully made films. It chronicles the tale of a family being haunted by an evil spirit in their farmhouse based on the real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. With ambient atmosphere and jump scares that never get old, it fits just right for Halloween night.

2. The Nun (2018): Streaming on Netflix

The Nun paints chilling pictures of the very beginnings of the demonic force Valak. And it does so in a gothic Romanian monastery, with all the atmospheric shocks and quick-paced chills to go with the setting. In a balance of religion, horror, and mystery, it sets the mood for some late-night watch with friends.

3. Annabelle (2014): Streaming on Prime Video

If haunted dolls give you the creeps, Annabelle is your worst nightmare yet, and that makes it ideal for Halloween. Based on the lookalike cursed doll in the Warrens' collection, emotion is intertwined with supernatural terror. Switch off the lights in readiness for thunder-and-lightning goosebumps.

4. The Conjuring 2 (2016): Streaming on Netflix

The Conjuring 2 slides once again into the London scene of 1977 as the Warrens investigate the notorious Enfield haunting. The film balances horror with heart so deftly that you pull for the family as you shiver at every ghostly encounter. Every fan of supernatural storytelling must watch this film.

5. The Exorcist (1973): Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Any list of Halloween movies would not be complete without The Exorcist, which is widely classified as being the most terrifying movie ever made. The classic story covers a possessed young girl and the priests attempting to save her. Extensive years later, it remains one of the most disturbing yet exceptionally made horror films of all time.

6. Lights Out (2016): Streaming on Netflix

Trim, slick, and excellently scary, Lights Out is the sort of film that plays on basic human fears of darkness. A supernatural being shows up exclusively in the dark to torment a family, causing you to think twice before shutting your own off. Ideal for short thrillers during your gathering party.

7. Insidious (2010): Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Directed by James Wan, Insidious embraces astral projection and demonic possession. The eerie sound design and haunting visuals make it a hallmark of the genre. It is one of those films that haunt you long after the credits are over, a real Halloween-must.