A grand chariot festival was held at the Uyyakondan Thirumalai Ujjivanathar Temple in Tiruchirappalli. Thousands of devotees enthusiastically pulled a newly built wooden chariot through the streets, accompanied by traditional music and dances.

A grand temple chariot festival (Therottam) of the Uyyakondan Thirumalai Ujjivanathar Temple, the 67th among the revered Thevara Paadal Petra Sthalams, was held with great devotion and enthusiasm, as large numbers of devotees gathered to pull the chariot amid the sounds of traditional Kailaya instruments.

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Historical and Religious Significance

The temple is historically significant as the place where Lord Shiva is believed to have restored life to Markandeya and is revered as a sacred site where the deity blesses devotees with salvation. It is one of the 274 Paadal Petra Sthalams praised in Thevaram hymns by saints Appar, Sundarar, and Thirugnanasambandar.

Brahmotsavam Festival Rituals

The Brahmotsavam festival at the temple commenced on March 23 with the ceremonial flag hoisting, followed by daily rituals and processions. The grand chariot procession of Lord Ujjivanathar along with Goddess Anjanatchi and Balambikai was preceded by an aarti by a priest. The event was attended by representatives of the Dharumapuram Adheenam, including Masilamani Thambiran Swamigal of Mouna Madam, and special rituals were performed before the chariot pulling began.

Newly Built Chariot and Devotional Fervor

At the heart of the celebration was the newly built wooden chariot, a structure crafted with intricate carvings and traditional artistry. Lord Ujjivanathar, along with Goddess Anjanatchi and Balambikai, was taken in procession on this newly built wooden chariot. The devotees participated in large numbers, pulling the chariot through the streets with great fervor, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of Kailaya instruments and traditional women's Kolattam dances.

A Unifying Celebration

The procession moved through the designated streets before the chariot returned to its original position, marking the conclusion of the event. The occasion marked not only a significant religious celebration but also a moment of unity, as people from nearby towns and villages gathered to witness and participate in the sacred event. (ANI)