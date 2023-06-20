Tiku weds Sheru: Kangana Ranaut says she's an 'accidental producer', not here to earn 'money'

Full of fun, love, and quirk, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur-starrer romantic comedy, Tiku Weds Sheru, is the recent talk of the town. Taking on the role of producer with this film, Kangana Ranaut marks her production debut with Tiku Weds Sheru under her banner, Manikarnika Films. Tiku weds Sheru is a quirky story of love and passion fueled by the eccentricities of Tiku and Sheru, a couple with contrasting personalities, who stand the test of time in pursuit of their shared dreams. Speaking about her newly taken role as a producer, Ranaut said, “I did not become a producer to make money. I am an accidental producer, to ensure that the kind of films I want to make are being made. I incorporate my experiences on my sets as well.”

She emphasised that although celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar have been actively producing their films, it is still unusual when a woman takes on the position. "However, when a woman does it, people perceive it as being really novel. I've always been invited to work with my directors. They eagerly await my opinion because, clearly, I only choose to work with collaborative individuals, she told a media site.

For instance, unlike other film sets, the actor-turned producer has strictly instructed her team to ensure whatever the budget, the entire unit is served the same food. Further talking about ensuring equality on the set, Kangana said, “Whichever actor comes on the set, no matter how big or small their role is, we ensure that they are treated with respect, provided a proper script to help them work on their lines. Because whoever is coming on the set, is invested in the film no matter how big or small. So they deserve to be respected equally!" Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastva, the film is produced by Kangana Ranaut under the banner of Manikarnika Films. Tiku Weds Sheru will stream on June 23 exclusively on Prime Video.

In addition, Kangana Ranaut shared some fascinating details with the media about her collaboration with Sai Kabir on Tiku Weds Sheru. She claimed that Sai had contributed to five draughts of the script while she had only worked on three.Tiku marries A struggling performer in Mumbai, Sheru (Nawazuddin) is the subject of the romantic comedy Sheru. The plot picks up after Sheru's family arranges for him to marry Tiku (Avneet Kaur), who only agrees because of her desire to break into the Bollywood industry.