Actor Tiger Shroff was unhurt after being shot at in Mumbai. DCP Mohit Garg confirmed the actor's safety but stated two others, including his driver, were injured. Lawrence Bishnoi has reportedly claimed responsibility for the shocking attack.

Actor Tiger Shroff remained safe after unidentified individuals opened fire at him as he was leaving a private event in Mumbai around 7 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohit Garg said on Sunday. Two people, including the actor's driver, were injured in the incident.

Addressing the incident, DCP Mohit Garg said Tiger Shroff did not sustain any gunshot injuries and was safe. "This incident took place around 7 o'clock. Some unknown individuals arrived at the scene and opened fire on Mr Tiger Shroff as he was leaving after concluding a private event. Tiger Shroff did not sustain any gunshot injuries; he is completely safe. Two people were injured in the incident: one is his driver, Firdaus, who sustained an injury to his hand—according to the latest information, he is out of danger,” said Garg. He added, “The second person injured is Mr Chauhan, who is currently undergoing treatment. Recognising the seriousness of the incident, the Mumbai Police have deployed a sufficient number of teams, with various branches involved in the investigation. A forensic team has conducted a preliminary analysis. Further relevant information will be conveyed to you as it becomes available" The DCP said further relevant information would be shared as it becomes available.

Lawrence Bishnoi Reportedly Claims Responsibility

Former Director General of Police (DGP) Vikram Singh, speaking in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, described the incident as grave and shocking. He said that Lawrence Bishnoi had reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. "...This is a grave and shocking incident, and Lawrence Bishnoi has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. The fact that his name has surfaced in connection with this incident is particularly concerning. It is imperative that the government, the administration, and the police take effective action...,” he said.

According to the BMC, a "35-year-old male patient came to Cooper Hospital’s casualty department at 7:10 pm with a gunshot wound sustained at 6:30 pm in Vile Parle West while covering a football match featuring actor Tiger Shroff. The patient came with an entry wound at 2 cm below the left nipple and is currently in stable condition."

Earlier in 2024, a case was registered against Anmol Bishnoi in connection with the firing incident outside the house of actor Salman Khan, police said. The police said that Anmol Bishnoi, who is the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, wrote about the firing incident on Facebook and used threatening language. (ANI)