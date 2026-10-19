Film and television actors expressed shock and concern after a firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai. While the actor was safe, his driver was injured. Stars called the incident 'scary' and hoped for the safety of all involved.

Several actors from the film and television industry on Sunday expressed shock and concern following a firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, describing it as "scary" and "unfortunate" and hoping that everyone involved remains safe.

Actors React to 'Scary' Incident

Actor Ahsaas Channa, who said she had just learnt about the incident, expressed relief that Tiger Shroff was safe but admitted that she was "very, very" scared for him. "I am very, very happy that he is safe. But I am also a little scared for him. I hope he is okay and even in the future he is always safe," she told ANI.

Reacting to the incident, Channa said more information was needed before drawing conclusions about the circumstances surrounding the firing. "I don't think that this is related to the city. I think we need to know more about it and need more information, only then can we comment on it," she added.

Referring to other incidents involving celebrities, Channa said everyone should take adequate safety measures and expressed hope that the police would take appropriate action. "I think everyone should take very careful measures. I hope the police is cooperating," she said.

Actor Nishant Malkani also described the incident as shocking and said he would contact Tiger Shroff to enquire about his well-being. "It's very shocking news. I didn't know about it. I'll check and I'll call him," Malkani said, adding that Tiger was safe and that the firing was reported on the car.

Asked about the incident despite Tiger having largely stayed away from controversies, Malkani said, "It's a sad thing. What can we say? Such things should not happen, that's it."

Calls for Justice and Safety Measures

Actor Amol Parashar called the incident a "very scary situation" and said such developments naturally leave people worried about their own safety and that of their families. "Such things are shocking and scary too. I think everyone gets scared. My parents, whenever they hear this news, will first call or message and ask where I am and whether I am outside," he said.

Parashar also called for strict action against those responsible, emphasising that punishing offenders was essential to deter crime. "Whoever has broken the law, whoever has done something wrong, should be caught and punished. The way to reduce crime is to catch criminals and punish them. If they don't get punished, other people will also get encouragement to do wrong things," he said.

Actor Apoorva Arora also described the incident as "very unfortunate" and expressed hope that everyone was safe. "I actually just found out inside and it's very unfortunate that this happened. I hope everything is okay and everyone is okay. I haven't seen the news yet, but someone informed me about this. It's very, very unfortunate that in a city like this, this is happening. I hope there is justice," Bhatia said.

Arora said the incident was frightening, particularly because it involved actors, but expressed faith in Mumbai's safety and administration. "It's very scary, honestly. There are no words to genuinely process it because I have just found out. I would like to believe that Mumbai city is still safe and will remain safe, thanks to the Mumbai Police and administration here," she said.

Actor Alam Khan also expressed shock after learning about the incident and hoped those injured would recover soon. "I just saw the news. In fact, it was very shocking. I really don't know what the reason could be," he said.

Actor Riva Arora, who also learnt about the incident, described it as frightening and expressed hope that Tiger Shroff was safe. "Oh my God. It's scary actually. Sometimes it gets so scary for an actor, for everybody. Suddenly, you don't know when what will happen. I really hope he is okay," she said.

Asked about firing incidents involving members of the entertainment industry, Arora said she could not understand what people hoped to achieve through such acts. "I don't know. I just don't understand what people get by doing all this. It's very scary for somebody also to experience this and it gives you a different level of trauma," she said.

Calling the situation "crazy", Arora added that such an incident was difficult to comprehend.

Police Investigation Underway

According to the Mumbai Police, Tiger Shroff did not sustain any gunshot injuries.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have formed 15 teams to investigate the incident. Two people were injured in the firing, including Tiger Shroff's driver, Firdaus, who sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm.

According to the police, three to four rounds were fired at the actor's car as he was leaving a ground in his vehicle. A large crowd had gathered at the location to see him when the firing took place from within the crowd.

The actor escaped without being hit by any bullets, while police continue to investigate the incident and establish the circumstances surrounding the firing. (ANI)